What started as an alternative to schooling, turned into a military career that stretched three decades. Rigby resident and Vietnam War Veteran Roy Gibson began his time in the Navy in the early 1960s, and continued to the start of the 1990s.
“I joined the Navy because I wanted to go overseas and see the world,” he said
Born in Kentucky, Gibson decided to join the United States Navy because he was tired of attending school.
“I graduated at 2 o’clock in the afternoon and left at three for boot camp,” he said. “I was going to go to college and when I graduated from high school I had a year of college because I was in an advanced program. But I just got tired of school and wanted to try something different.”
Gibson attended boot camp in Great Lakes, Illinois for nine weeks in 1961. This ultimately led to his first deployment to Cuba during the Cuban Missile Crisis that began in Oct. 1962. During that time he was an electronics technician.
“The ship I was on was a repair ship so we weren’t an active combat ship. Our function was to repair other ships,” he said. “We were just isolating Cuba to keep Russia from coming in and putting missiles in. Most of us, I assume, were like me and just hoped that it wouldn’t accelerate and become more than just a local type crisis.”
After returning from Cuba a few months after the altercation, Gibson returned to Norfolk, VA. where he attended electronic and nuclear power school for a little over 18 months.
“It was six months at electronic school and a year at nuclear power school,” he said. “I’ve been to 22 different schools in the Navy. I went to school for drone helicopters, gas engine tune-ups, automatic transmissions, satellite navigation spectrums.”
In 1965 Gibson was aboard the 1,126-foot long, 356-feet wide aircraft carrier the U.S.S Enterprise where he held the position of a reactor operator on two deployments to Vietnam.
“He (Chief of Naval Operations) said he was going to be nice to us when we went to Vietnam. We only had to work a half day Monday through Saturday and Sunday was a third day. Well there’s 24 hours in a day, so Monday through Saturday was a 12 hour day and Sunday was an eight hour day,” Gibson said.
Being a reactor operator, Gibson said in addition to their standard working hours, the operators had watch duties.
“Everybody worked from eight in the morning to four at night, so if you happened to catch the 4 p.m. to 8 a.m. watch, your days started at four in the morning and ended at eight at night. Basically you were working 12 to 16 hours per day, every day,” he said.
While working as a reactor operator, Gibson worked with the jet engine shop above him, leading to a noisy work environment nearly the whole time he was deployed.
“There’s no quite place aboard an aircraft carrier,” he said. “The guy you were working with would be as close as you and I, but you’d have to shout at him so he could hear you.”
In total, Gibson did four tours in Vietnam, two aboard the enterprise, one on the U.S.S. Bainbridge and one on the World War II class cruiser the U.S.S. Providence.
“On the Enterprise and the Bainbridge I was a reactor operator on the Providence I was a radar supervisor,” he said. “The radar I was in charge of was long range radar. The main thing we were tracking was MiGs (Soviet Union aircraft).”
Of his four tours, Gibson said the one that sticks out in his memory was having to go to North Korea after the Koreans captured the U.S.S. Pueblo despite being on his way back to the States.
“It is still in North Korea,” he said. “We were one of the first ships (Enterprise) up there. We were heading south (from Vietnam) on the night of Jan. 27 and on the morning of the 28th, we were headed north. You get up the next morning and you looked outside and the sun is on the wrong side of the ship.”
Despite four tours in Vietnam, Gibson said he felt more afraid returning to the States than he did on his tours.
“We went to the yards for repair in Oakland. At that time, the animosity towards Vietnam vets was really great, especially around the San Francisco Bay area,” he said. “When we came back the first time, they closed the Golden Gate Bridge because the protestors were planning to throw blood on the ship when we came under it. It’s hard to describe the feeling. You were almost afraid to wear your uniform.”
While in the Bay area, Gibson said he was frequently spat on and had things thrown at him.
“Each time I came back, it was similar to that,” he said.
After the Vietnam War ended, Gibson remained active in the Navy until 1981. In that time he had deployments in the Philippines, Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, France, England, Scotland and the Caribbean.
“I was on active duty from May of 1961 to December of 1981, and then I officially retired in the December of 1990,” he said. “The only thing constant was the rate of change.”
While he was still active in the Navy, Gibson met his wife Diana in 1963 while he was going through the nuclear power school. They were married in March of 1964 and will be celebrating their 55th wedding anniversary in March of 2019.
Together they had four daughters. They now have 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Since his retirement in 1981, Gibson has worked with Yost Business Systems where he repairs computers, printers and copiers. He is now the Post Commander for the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1004, where he has been a member since 2014.