LEWISVILLE — Congratulations to Dillyn and Brooklyn Evans Deno, who surprised everyone with their "secret" marriage on Feb. 9. Brooklyn is the daughter of Robert and Rosalie Evans, and Dillyn is the son of Dale and Carolyn Deno, of Soda Springs. They are making their home in Soda Springs, and they still plan to have a vow ceremony and reception on Oct. 10. Hopefully by then, this quarantine will be all finished with, and own lives will be back to some sort of normalcy!
•
The Menan Stake Youth Trek 2020 has been rescheduled for 2021. A recent announcement from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' Area Presidency informed us that all Trek Facilities were asked to cancel treks until 2021. Accordingly, the Menan Stake worked with Sellars Creek to reschedule their Stake Trek for June 2021. Details will be shared with Ward and Stake Youth Leaders in the coming weeks.
•
Congratulations to Ruby Murdoch, daughter of David and Heather Murdoch, who signed with Wenatchee Valley College in Washington state to play basketball for the Knights. Ruby was a great asset for the Rigby Trojans, and was a First Team selection for the Post Register's All-Area Girls Basketball Team, 5A/4A High Country Conference selections, and 5A District 5-6 selections this past season.
•
Three school teachers from Lewisville are retiring this year. Barbara Blair retires after 36 years of teaching at the Sugar City Elementary. Barbara Ball Raymond retires after 20 years of teaching at Roberts Elementary. This past year, she taught fourth grade the first half of the day, then fifth grade the other half. The other half of the day, the kids were in Spanish class, and their teacher was from Spain. Finally, Sheri Clement Clayton retires after 30 years of teaching fifth grade at Midway Elementary.
•
The Lewisville Book Club is hoping to hold their monthly meeting on Wednesday, May 20, at 7:00 p.m. at the home of Donetta Fife. They plan to discuss the book that Kerry Eyerly has selected entitled, "Starboard Secrets," by Hope Callaghan.
•
Happy Birthday to: today – Orren Squires; May 7 – Abbie Murray, Carson Rosenberg, Joseph Bemis, Macey Anderson, Chase Olinquevitch and Maren Ball; May 8 – Carolyn Skinner, Teri Magera, Kori Briggs and Brayden Kerr; May 9 – MaKenzie Ellsworth and Cassidy Harper; May 10 – Kent McCosh, Stone Nield, Hannah Sauer and Christian Olinquevitch; May 11 – Braxton Meyers; May 12 – Tim Crane.
•
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.