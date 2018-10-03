Trooper Samuel A. Glass’ gravesite re-dedication was held Sept. 15 near Humphrey, after it was completely renovated in June and July.
Jay Hill, an avid reader of American history, the event organizer and project leader, said Glass was a member of the 2nd U.S. Cavalry, L Troop. Those cavalry troopers were then known as “Horse Soldiers.” He said the 2nd U.S. Cavalry Regiment is the oldest serving unit in the U.S. Army, with its origin dating back to 1836. The modern-day 2nd US Cavalry Regiment is currently serving at Rose Barracks in Vilseck, Germany.
The program included the Master of Ceremonies, Hill, Captain Bob Skinner, Veterans of Foreign Wars District 8 Commander Daniel “Boomer” Boomgaarden, Rifle Detail by the U.S. Army, Bugler Mark Byers, Flag Detail by American Legion Post 56 (Idaho Falls), WWII Marine Sgt. Harry Pederlin, Boy Scout Troop No. 304 Leader Jon Flinders (from the LaBelle LDS Ward), Rigby Eagle Scout Austin Bitsoi; active duty National Guard Brigadier General Rusell Johnson; and retired 2nd Cavalry Brigadier General Robert Lytle. Lytle’s first duty served was with L Troop, the same troop to which Glass belonged.
Born in 1848, Glass was a blacksmith who had enlisted in the Army in 1869 and served for five years. He enlisted for a second tour with the Army in 1875. That’s when he ended up in the West as a part the Indian Wars. In 1877, he was injured during the Camas Meadows Battle, which involved the US Army, civilian volunteers, and Indian scouts against the Nez Perce. When Trooper Glass and two others were severely injured in the battle, they were transported to a stage stop located in Pleasant Valley. Glass died of his wounds while at the Pleasant Valley stage stop on August 23, 1877. He was then buried on a knoll located just south of the stage stop.
After Bugler Byers concluded “Boots and Saddles,” to begin the program, Hill explained the history of Glass and Bitsoi was presented with a challenge/commander coin, was awarded his Eagle Scout Badge for his work in restoring the site and pinned both his parents, Rod and Susan.
Hill who was also presented with a challenge coin said he was very impressed with Bitsoi from the moment he met him.
“I was impressed with that young man the minute he opened his mouth,“ he said.
Skinner and Aaron Savage, the owner of the land on which the gravesite sits, were also each awarded a challenge coin. Aaron’s coin was accepted by his sister Diane Valcarce on his behalf.
Rod was recognized for his contribution to the site through his design and donation for a coin box at the site that allows people to leave a donation for ongoing care of the historical site.
Afterwards, Boomgaarden and other VFW members presented Bitsoi with a U.S. flag that was flown over the US Capitol.
The rededication concluded with Byers performing “Taps” and the retiring of the colors from members of the American Legion.