GARFIELD — The Garfield Book Club is now reading “The Paper Bag Christmas” by Kevin Alan Milne. The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Jan. 4 at Diane Meyers’ home.
•
It was reported that Santa Claus made an appearance down the 115 N. cul de sac just off of 3800 East in Garfield to visit drive up cars on the evening of Dec. 19. Santa greeted people in their cars and gave an important message about the real reason for the season. Santa also gave out treats.
•
Students in Jefferson Joint School District 251 will have no school Dec. 17 – Jan. 1. School starts up again on Jan. 2, 2023.
•
Dec. 25 – Christmas Day – Merry Christmas to all the people in Garfield.
•
The Rigby 17th Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints held their Christmas party on Dec. 10.
•
The Rigby 17th Ward Relief Society held a Christmas dinner on Dec. 16.
•
The Rigby YSA Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints held a ward Christmas party on Dec. 19. There was a potluck dinner and a white elephant gift exchange.
•
Maurette Clark, of Garfield, held a Christmas piano recital on Dec. 15. Some Christmas songs were performed along with some other songs. People who performed in it were: Denali Turner, Trek Turner, Eric Eastmond, Patch Eastmond and Jessica Eastmond.
•
Happy Birthday to: Dec. 25 – Barbara Coleman; Dec. 26 – Lilyann Acor
