ROBERTS—Roberts Elementary invited Santa to come visit their school last week. He went around to each classroom, bringing candy canes for each student, and a Santa ornament to the teachers. Each student was invited to come up to tell Santa what they wanted for Christmas. 5th grade was a little “too cool for Santa” so luckily Santa started with 5th grade and worked his way down to kindergarten, who were in awe of their special visitor coming into their classroom. Popular present requests were Xbox Ones, slime, and cats and puppies.
Roberts 2nd Ward held their holiday dinner last week, they served prime rib and turkey. There was a “children’s corner” with Christmas games for the younger attendees.
Deputy Tyler Wray from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and the Idaho State Police delivered coats and turkeys to a few of our community members this week. Thank you to everyone involved.
Celebrating birthdays today: Samuel Takahiro Berrett, Justin Young, Doug Putnam; Dec. 27—Nicole Jones, Eric Raymond, Marie Wright, Heidi Harris; Dec. 28—Cody Merrill, Larry Fiedler; Dec. 29—Jose Gudino, Patricia Edelmeyer, Koden Jackson, Eise Padigimus; Jan. 1—Quincy Scrivner.
