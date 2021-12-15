Santa's Workshop coming to Main St. in Dubois

CLARK COUNTY — The Clark County Schools have been showing their holiday spirit all month. The halls at the high school building are decorated with a variety of board games and their characters. The elementary school had their Christmas program entitled “The Greatest Snowman.” That same evening the Future Farmer’s of America students had a game night. The junior and senior high school bands performed their Christmas Concert on Dec. 13. On Dec. 16 the junior and senior high school staff will prepare breakfast for all there. Then for lunch that day the student council will serve the meal. This is the final week before winter break.
•
Clark County Bobcat basketball teams are working through their season. There was a good crowd to cheer on the junior and senior high teams as they took on Mackay Dec. 9. The junior high girls have a home game today against Swan Valley. Start time is 4:30pm. The high school teams played Shoban yesterday at home. On Dec. 17 they are scheduled to play away at Watersprings. Get out and support our student athletes as you are able. It is a fun community event.
•
Andrea Acosta, a senior at CCHS, has decided to team up with the Red Cross as part of her senior project. She will be hosting a blood drive at the high school building on Jan. 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. To schedule an appointment, please contact Andrea at 208-710-6523 or comment on her Facebook post on the Clark County Bobcats page.
•
Clark County School Dist. #161 Superintendent Eileen Holden has had a busy month. She attended the State School Board Association Convention in Boise. She took part in the superintendent network meeting in Idaho Falls. She also went to Sources of Strength training for suicide prevention. The suicide prevention training included more than just learning to stop it. It included ways to help students see the positives in their lives.
•
Employees of the Month for Lindy Ross Elementary and Clark County High School were announced at the monthly board of trustees meeting on Dec. 9. Congratulations to Angela Hansen who works as a paraprofessional at Lindy Ross and to Cheyenne Dalling a science teacher at the junior/senior high school.
•
The United Way has granted our school district money to fun and afterschool program. Funds are also designated for basic needs for students and a backpack food program. Backpacks are sent home with students in need for their weekend meals. The $9,000 grant reports are due on Jan.15, April 15 and July 15. Lindy Ross Elementary School Principal Shantelle Oliphant will be the grant director.
•
Joni Grover of Dubois is now in Manchester, England. She is serving a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
•
Cade and Kelly May of Boise were at his parent’s home in Spencer on Dec. 8-12. They got to watch Cade’s cousin Hunter Stevens play in a basketball game at CCHS. They also helped Cade’s mom Treva celebrate her birthday on Dec. 11.
•
Cowboy Church is planned for Dec. 17 at the Dubois Community Baptist Church. There will be a meal before the service.
•
An afternoon of Santa’s workshop will be held on Main Street in Dubois Dec. 18 from 1-5 p.m. There will be activities for all ages that day. An evening of caroling around town is also planned for that date. Contact Danette Frederiksen for more info.
•
Happy Birthday to: Dec. 15 — Timena Schneider, Ashlee Middleton, Callie Kid, Jayden Jesus Cisneres, Kristi Barg and Arturo Cisnero; Dec. 16 – Hermilia Hernandez, Justin Mennear, Celeste Mendoza, Jennifer Derryberry, Liea White, Jim Kilgore Hagenbarth, Joshua Perez and Trish Petersen; Dec. 17 – Jordyn Hurst, Branda Paredes, Dale Gust, Brandi Stone Garner, Kayla Stadtman and Kristine Russell, Dec. 18 – Johan Trejo and Annabelle Orum; Dec. 19 – Sergio Maldonado, Darren Carpenetti,Ryan Holden, Hayley Holden, Amber lee Wright, Hernan Perez, Jr. and Jesse Maldonado; Dec. 20 – Rigoberto Hernandez, Jamie Lopez, Marie Webster, Pat Stewart, Sedar Beckman, Karen Simon, Benson West, Shannon King and Domingo Perez; Dec. 21 – Levi Baker, Hailey Laird and Javier Trejo.
•
Wedding Anniversary greetings to: Dec. 15 — Kevin and Laurie Lovely Small; Dec. 19 – Jason and Collette Eddins; Dec. 20 – Phil and Tanya Blunck; Dec. 21 – Mike and Emily Locascio; Orren and Rebecca Squires.
•
Have a wonderful time as you stay warm, drive safe and celebrate the holidays.