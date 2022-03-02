Sasquatch Watch Ski Club kicks off in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — There have been many elk south of Dubois. Herds of the elk can be seen grazing in fields. Please use extra caution as you drive on I-15 between Dubois and Roberts due to these animals crossing the road.
Clark County native Charles Kator has been conducting a raptor count for an Oregon based Audubon Society. He is more than proficient in identifying birds. One area his count of raptors covers is a triangle from Camas to Dubois to Spencer to Kilgore and back to Dubois. Liddy Hot Springs, Birch Creek, lower Medicine Lodge, Hamer and Monteview are also areas he covers. He captures wonderful photos of birds, other wildlife and scenery in this corner of Idaho. Many of his photos and the numbers of birds he sees are posted on his Facebook page. Charlie, as he is known, was a coach and teacher in the Soda Springs area. He and his wife now reside in Idaho Falls.
Sandy McClure has returned to her home in Spencer after staying for six weeks with her granddaughter Jennifer Taylor and family in Idaho Falls. She got back home to celebrate her birthday. For her Feb. 12 birthday her son Rick King cooked dinner.
The Clark County Rodeo Club hosted their annual Valentine’s Community Appreciation dinner on Feb. 12. It was a roast beef dinner with all the trimmings. Items were donated by individuals and groups for a live auction. There were also desserts that were auctioned after the meal. Rodeo Club President Blake Kirkpatrick served as the auctioneer that evening.
John and Lisa Clements of Dubois enjoyed the company of their three-year old grandson Alex last week.
Track and field season will begin for Clark County Junior and Senior High School athletes soon. Coach Michelle Ames said that Feb. 28 is the first day of practice for the high school and junior high begins in mid-March. She coaches along with Rusty Stewart. When the snow melts, work will begin on a new runway for long and triple jumps. “We’re excited for the season and have a lot of kids coming out for track,” said Coach Ames.
Students in junior high had a Valentine’s Ball at Clark High School on Feb. 17. There was a class dance off contest for the three grades. Seventh grade took third place, sixth grade got second place and the eighth grade won the dance contest.
On Feb. 18 the junior high boys’ basketball team was treated to an afternoon at Gravity Factor in Rexburg. Jimmy and Christie Stevens, whose son Holden is on the team, planned and carried out the end of season celebration.
Clark County Bobcat wrestler Gage Maher qualified for state tournament. The wrestling tournament took place at Holt Arena in Pocatello Feb. 25-26.
School was out in honor of President’s Day on Feb. 21. On Feb. 23 school was out due to cold and windy weather.
A new member was added to the Wyatt and Heidi Kinghorn family of Medicine Lodge. Their third daughter, Stevie Rey, was born on Feb. 23. Clark County grandparents are Kevin and Laurie Small.
Dusty Tuckness, son of Shawna Williams of Dubois, a well-known professional rodeo bullfighter, won the Lane Frost award on Feb. 4. It is an annual award given through the Multiple Sclerosis Society. The yearly honoree is someone judged to be a substantial contributor to the sport of rodeo. Dusty is the 32nd recipient of the award. He was surprised by the award at the semi-final performance of the Southwestern Expo and Livestock Show Rodeo in Fort Worth, Texas.
Inspired to start a Spencer Ski Club, Taylore May Lang decided to call it the “Sasquatch Watch.” She and many of her family members have t-shirts with a Sasquatch on them. The group spent the day together in Spencer on Feb. 19. The group skied to Stoddard Campground. Upon their return to Spencer they had a dinner that was prepared by Lisa Holden Jackson. Current members of the ski club are Allene Frederiksen, Jasmine Jackson, Corrie Holden Serrano, Christie Holden Stevens, Rachael Grover, Treva May, Taylore Lang, Lisa Jackson, Hailey Holden Tew and Chloe Holden.
Brent Sudweeks, a well-known opal and other rock miner, jewelry maker and fun man who lived in Spencer, passed on Feb. 24. He is survived by his wife Bonita and children Karlie and Chad. Deepest condolences to Brent’s family.
Young men in the Beaver Creek Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints played pickleball for their activity on Wednesday. Orvin Jorgensen helps lead the group.
Dubois Community Baptist Church Pastor Warren Cuppy was honored with a birthday cake on Feb. 20 after service.
The Idaho Foodbank delivery to Dubois that was set for Feb. 22 was delayed a week due to the inclimate weather. Distribution of free food took place on March 1. Usually the food bank delivers to Dubois on the fourth Tuesday of each month.
Last week’s birthdays:
Feb. 23 – to Warren Cuppy, Rees Lynn Thomas and Jaden Eddins; Feb. 24 – Robin Robinett, Rebecca Aguilar, Sherri Goodmansen, Brazen Jacobs, Ariano Figueroa and Jezabella Perez; Feb. 25 – Shaylee Babcock, Karina Gonzales, Charles Sexton, Kathy Phillips, Alexia Calzadias and Zane Summers; Feb. 26 – Cheyenne Jensen Dalling, Martin Aguilar Jr., Yeimi Paz, Kortni Bramwell, Kenny White and Steve Beard; Feb. 27 – Vicoria Dalbeck, Nicole Brady, Shane Mickelsen, Marje Geswaldi, Linden Burton and Rodolfo Cano; Feb. 28 – Opal Ricks, Alcy Farley Larsen and Jared Wright; Leap Year – Stacey Crezee; March 1 – McCall Williams, Javier Figueroa, Camila Antonio, Sarah Peterson and Sebastian Gomez.
Last week’s Wedding anniversary greetings on Feb. 26 to Alberto and Gregoria Ruiz; Ismael and Yeimi Ruiz.
This week:
Happy Birthday today (March 2) to Ashley Squires, Jackie Carlson, Justin Petersen and Oaklynn King; March 3 – Gregoria Ruiz, Caleen Jane Foster, Sierra Eddins, Eduardo Gomez, Cannon jack Wilson, Payton Ramos and Roy Garza, Jr.; March 4 – Trey J. Furniss, Wyatt Patron Kinghorn, Daisyzel Figueroa, Emleigh Bettles, Kimball Ashcraft, Sharon Caldwell, Aaron Perez and Nathan Tomlinson; March 5 – Ciara Perez, Duane, Riley Moosman and Ava Brown; March 6 – Aubree Thomas and Derik Bell; March 7 – Curt Mortensen, Londyn Wood, Rylee Panquerne, Joan Kilgore Goodenough, Kiya Tarpley Green, Ann Lindley; Ava Billman and Grant Messick; March 8 – Tayler William Hall, Elvira Ruiz, Allen Wilson, Justin Manning and Jamil Sepulveda.
We have marched into a new month! A time change and the season of spring are just around the corner. Continue to share news with me that you’d like to see printed here, please.