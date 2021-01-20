Savannah and Tanner Fuchs welcome baby boy

CLARK COUNTY — There is a family of bald eagles hanging out in our area. They nest just south of Dubois. Sometimes they go sit on fences on the northwest part of town. What an awesome sight to see the beautiful birds we have here.
Clark County has been busy getting back to business in 2021. County officials said their oaths of office on Jan. 11. Newly elected Sheriff John Clements officially took office and was sworn in by County Commissioner MaCoy Ward. Retired Sheriff Bart May presented Clements with his official badge. Clements has worked in law enforcement for twenty-one years. He and his wife Lisa live in Dubois. Other county officials who were sworn in at the monthly commissioners meeting were Treasurer Lana Schwartz, Commissioner Nick Hillman and Commissioner Greg Shenton.
The board of trustees for Clark County School District 161 met on Jan. 14. During the annual reorganization of the board, Jeri Tavenner was maintained as Chairperson with Danette Frederiksen being assigned the duty of Vice Chairperson. A new board member, Tom Strong, was sworn in to replace Orvin Jorgensen who retired from the job last month. Board clerk and district treasurer will remain Lisa Shenton. It was decided to continue meeting on the second Thursday of each month. December Employee of the Month personnel from Lindy Ross Elementary and the Jr./Sr. high school were honored. Aly Rodriguez represents LRE and Sherry Locasscio the high school.
Students for the month of December at Lindy Ross Elementary are Lexie and Leo. Junior high students given the honor are Heidi Aguilar and Kelvin Puentes. High school students honored are Ivy Shifflett and Johan Trejo.
Interim superintendent Dr. Blair Wilding announced that on Jan. 28 there will be COVID vaccination shots available for Clark County school faculty and staff.
Basketball games continue through this month. The Bobcats go to take on the ShoBan Chiefs on Jan. 22. On Jan. 26 the Bobcats play Watersprings at home. Then on Jan. 27 the Bobcats will play Rockland at home. Please check with the high school office to verify game dates and times.
On Jan. 15 the Junior High Girls’ Basketball team had an end-of-the season award night at a venue in Rexburg. Coach Lorri Clark reported that along with all the players being acknowledged for their achievement during the season, they had a fun night of bowling.
A record of USA military veterans of Clark County is being put into book form. Cindy Bramwell and Bonnie Stoddard of Dubois have been working on the project. Not only will the names and stories be put into a book, they also will be placed on a public memorial monument. If you have information about any veteran from our area, please contact one of the ladies mentioned.
Director Brenda Laird shared the featured book at the Clark County Library. It is the fourth in the Dragon Watch series. The book is entitled “Champion of the Titan Games.” Brenda said that the series of books has been a hit with young adult and juvenile readers. Especially those who have liked the Fablehaven series are fans of the Dragon Watch series. Remember that library hours in Dubois are Monday- Thursday 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Fridays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Clark County native Savannah McGarry Fuchs and husband Tanner are the proud parents of a son. Calvin Jack Fuchs was born on Jan. 11.
Oli and Joyce Devaud of Pocatello paid a visit to Danette Frederiksen on Jan. 15. The friends enjoyed catching up with one another.
Western Springs Cowboy Church had their last meeting in Dubois on Jan. 17 at the Baptist Church. The group will now have weekly services in Idaho Falls. Pastor Scotty Brown, Justin and Mindy Palmer are the leaders of the group who are looking forward to their weekly meetings to be held at the Eagle Rock Baptist Church in Idaho Falls at 1 p.m.
The monthly food bank in Dubois is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 26.
Happy Birthday to: today – Herbert King, Jeida Barron, Dennis Hooper, Pat Stewart, Steve Shoe Leather Gilger, Omar Martinez, and Patty Whitaker; Jan. 21 – Quincy Messick, Kaydee Vadnais Maher, Hoke Morton, Nicholas Bowen, Kaleb Krenka, Alex Calzadias, Hannah Grover, Jennifer Kidd and Olivia Wernette, Jan. 22 – Carolyna Cano, Kevin Wrangler Small and Lily Condie; Jan. 23 – Mitchell Collins, Vicky Lair Brooks, Kylee Tomlinson and Nora May; Jan. 24 – Jeffrey A. Martinez, Brooklyn Murdock, Troy Pittman, and Clairissa Jane Frederiksen; Jan. 25 – Michelle Billman, Zachary Paulk, Shilo D. Egan, Guera Cano, Sarah Bovey, Beverly Owen, and Marie Young; Jan. 26 – Michelle LaRees Henman, Shane Hoopes, Lourdes Rodriguez, and Dan Bramwell.
Wedding Anniversary greetings on Jan. 21 to Elio and Elviar Ruiz; Jan. 22 – Manuel and Vicky Hernandez; Jan. 24 – Mitch and Remi Keller.
Thanks for your continued support and for sharing news to write here. Have a happy week!