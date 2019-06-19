ROBERTS — The Roberts Elementary school playground project has officially started. Shane Rhodehouse of Rhodehouse Excavation came and dug the hole from the new playground spot last week. Next week, Lucky Dog Playgrounds will begin construction of the new playground structure, after which Eagle Scouts from Rigby will come cut up sod in preparation for the walking path.
The summer lunch program is held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday at Roberts Elementary. It is free for children. The menu this week is: June 19 – Scrumptious sloppy joe, green beans, fruit, milk; June 20 – down home chicken burger, tater tots, fruit, milk; June 24 – all-star hamburger, seasoned diced potatoes, fruit, milk; June 25 –chicken nuggets, spudzilla mashed potatoes, chicken gravy, garlic toast, fruit, milk; June 26 –burrito blaster, salsa, steamed corn, fruit, cookie, milk.
The Roberts Library summer reading program will be held from 1:15 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. on Mondays during July. The librarian, as well as library board members and community members will enjoy stories, crafts and snacks that correlate with this year’s space theme, “A Universe of Stories.” It’s not too late to sign up for a reading challenge, which will continue through the summer, with prizes awarded at the end to children that complete their reading logs.
Celebrating birthdays this week include the following: June 19 – Shane Cooley, Shauna Lounsbury, Brady William Bell; June 20 – Braxton Jones; June 21 – Ashley Peterson; June 22 – Tracy Berrett, Rick Lamb, Jim Taylor; June 23 – Harlee D. Hayes, Brent Nukaya, Alicia Ibarra, Jillian Easter, Andrew Easter, Madalyn Marshall, R. Eric Lewis; June 24 – Terri Ann Robison, Richard Casper, Jesse Jones, Allison Nicole Jackson, Hailey Suzanne Brown; June 25 – Sereniti Jackson; June 26 – Mabel Tomchak, Mary Ann Holloway.
If you have any comments, suggestions, or information you would like put in the Roberts column, please contact me at 208-716-4754 or email me at aerinwrightsn@gmail.com.