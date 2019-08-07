CLARK COUNTY — Summer continues with lots of hot weather in Clark County. There have been more thunderstorms bringing rain. Hay and other crops are being harvested no matter what the weather, and a lot of garden produce is now ready to use.
Not so wonderful to have this time of year are unexpected fires. In Dubois there have been a few small fires. Birds have caused two of them. There is an electric transformer on the south end of town that seems to be a target for birds. They get caught in the wires there and spark fires. Thankfully Clark County has fire-fighting folks and equipment to use in putting out fires.
A train car filled with grain that de-railed in Dubois last winter has finally been dismantled. The car slid off the track after a snow and windstorm. It was a big car that required even bigger equipment to get it all cleaned up.
Swimming lessons have ended for another year. The Dubois Lions Club has been sponsoring them for multiple years. This year Lana Barg Schwartz helped coordinate the lessons. She said 13 students took part in the lessons in July. The students met the bus to go to the Idaho Falls Aquatic Center at the public library in Dubois. After lessons, when the bus returned, students could go to the library to take part in the summer reading program.
Clark County Public Library Director Brenda Laird said this week’s featured book is “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” by J.K. Rowling. She said multiple middle school-aged readers read books from the Harry Potter series this summer. “It has been fun listening to them buzz around sharing their favorite parts and their theories about some of the villainous characters,” Laird said about the readers. The summer reading program has now ended.
The Wild Hare Café in Dubois had their grand opening July 26. Owners Weston and Tamara Horne have had success in their new business venture.
4-H students are finishing up their projects. Last week the Advanced Rockets class had their day camp. The students launched their rockets at Waring Park. Tomorrow is the last 4-H day camp. Making terrarium globes is the project.
There will be new open class contests at the Clark County Fair this year. The fair will go Aug. 15 through 17. 4-H projects will be displayed at the community center in Dubois. This year there will be some new open class contests. Old photos, old boots and hats, other antiques and handmade items can be entered by anyone in the community. People attending the fair will vote on their favorite entries. Bonnie Stoddard will be at the fair to sell and sign her new book, “Trails of the Silver Sage.” She will also have Clark County Centennial commemorative coins available for purchase. More information about the fair can be obtained at the 4-H office in the City Annex building.
Brad and Annette Eddins have had a busy summer. They are both retiring from their jobs at the U.S. Sheep Experiment Station. Brad worked there for 31 years and Annette has worked there for 32 years. They were honored at a retirement party at the USSES July 31. Brad now will focus on maintaining the district school buses. Annette is working for another month. She will help with the annual sale at the sheep station before she is finished. The ewe and ram sale will be on Sept. 18. Annette has been a major part of that sale for the past three decades. She also serves as mayor of the city of Dubois. The Eddins family had a reunion recently in Bear Lake. They rented a cabin where Brad, Annette, their five children, spouses and fourteen grandchildren stayed. There were 26 people together for all the fun. The family visited the ice caves near Bear Lake.
Payton Shenton, son of Greg and Lisa Shenton of Dubois, returned Aug. 6 from his Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints mission this week. He has been in California. He will report on his mission at the Beaver Creek Ward at 10 a.m. Aug. 11.
School will be back in session soon. Registration dates are as follows: junior and senior high school – 2 to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 12 and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 13. Sixth grade orientation is 5:30 to 6 p.m. Aug. 12. Parents are asked to attend this orientation with their children. These registration events take place at the Clark County High School building. Kindergarten and new students register at Lindy Ross Elementary school 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 12. Call the school district office at 208-374-5215 for more information.
Judith Maldonado will be the varsity volleyball coach this year. Her sister Edith will be her assistant. Michelle Ames is the junior high volleyball coach. All volleyball teams begin practice Aug. 12 at CCHS.
The Clark County Bobcats will once again join forces with the WaterSprings Warriors to form the WarCats football team. The Bobcats practice on their home field in Dubois and the Warriors practice on their field in Idaho Falls. They practice together once a week in Dubois and once a week in Idaho Falls. Their games are played at the WaterSprings school field in Idaho Falls.
The annual Memorial Rodeo in Dubois will be Sept. 14 at the Thomas-Harn arena.
The Dubois City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Aug. 7.
Clark County Commissioners meet all day Aug. 12 at the courthouse in Dubois.
The Clark County School District No. 161 Board of Trustees meets at Clark County High School at 5 p.m. Aug. 12.
Happy Birthday today to Tina Martin, Dee Anne Taylor, Layne Larsen and Alberto Ruiz; Aug. 8 – Dwayne Hinckley, Monica Farr, Nino Mori, Jason Barzee, Edna Valantine and Lonny Barg; Aug. 9 – Kaleb Barg, Ellee Shifflett, Brion Egan, Rodney Lamb and Blake Peterson; Aug. 10 – Easton Harris, Sam Kellom, Gary Farris, Hallie Lufkin and ShayLynn Barrett; Aug. 11 – David Beard, Laura Langston, Kent West, Tabitha Stewart, Kathy Frith, Brenda Laird, Jim Tarpley, Todd Bowen, Camilia Sanches and Chris Baker; Aug. 12 – Andy Garcia, Presley Nordstrom, Paul Peacock, Nathan Leonardson, Jessica Schofield, Laura Tavenner, Hernan Perez, Linda Grover and Alonso Martinez; Aug. 13 – Chad Hinckley, Nohely Reyes, Tyan Thain, Esteban Ledesma and Eva Peterson.
Wedding Anniversary greetings today to Bryan and Lisa Talmantaz; Aug. 9 – Jordan and Britney Smith; Aug. 11 – Levi and Shontel Sperl; Aug. 12 – Layne and Alcy Larsen, Warren and Jane Cuppy.
Stay cool and call or text me with news items, please!