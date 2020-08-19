GARFIELD — Young men and women in the Rigby First Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints participated in “Summer’s Great Event @ the Twede’s” at 6:00 p.m. Aug. 11. They played games, had a light dinner and an outdoor movie. Families could come at 9:00 p.m. to watch the movie also.
Farnsworth Middle School Cross Country practice started up Aug. 12.
Volleyball tryouts for the Farnsworth Middle School were also held Aug. 12 for grades sixth thru eighth.
Barley is being harvested in the Garfield area.
Some Garfield residents enjoyed going to the Jefferson County Fair held in Rigby Aug. 10-15. Some youth from the area had animal projects that they did for 4H or FFA.
Due to the current COVID-19 risk level, the Board of Commissioners has ordered that face coverings be worn for all courthouse business.
The Driver’s License Office will be available only by appointment and restricted to Jefferson County residents. Please call 208-745-9229 to make an appointment.
The Rigby YSA Ward played water balloon human battleship at the Cordon Park for their family home evening activity Aug. 10.
Farnsworth Middle School Trojans registration will be from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Aug. 19 and from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Aug. 20 at 305 N. 3700 East Rigby.
The Rigby Middle School yearbooks have arrived. They can be picked up during registration from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Aug. 24 and 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Aug. 25.
IMUA Rigby Volleyball is having a fall youth volleyball league. Practices will be once a week with tournaments on Saturdays for six weeks during September and October. Specific details and registration will be coming out soon. Check “IMUA Rigby Volleyball-Moving Forward” Facebook page for updates and more information.
Rigby Virtual Academy (RVA) thru the Jefferson School District 251 is available for school classes grades k-12. Registration is due by Aug. 19. They have reported that classes are filling up fast. For students in grades 6-12, it will be a teacher-directed course for math and English. Other courses will be delivered through Idaho Digital Learning Alliance (IDLA) self study courses until Rigby Virtual Academy can develop other courses.
The math and English teachers will help facilitate the IDLA courses. An email was sent out Aug. 12 by the school district. It stated that students only taking RVA classes will need to complete a form that will be sent out via email Aug. 19 to select their courses. Students that are taking any on-campus classes along with doing RVA, will need to attend the registration schedule for their school. For more information look on the school district website or call the school district office.
Happy Birthday to: Aug. 21 – Susanne Ellis; Aug. 22 – Heidi Turner; Aug. 25 – Emmaleah Thornton.
If you have news, announcements, birthdays, or anniversaries you would like to have in the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208-709-6145.