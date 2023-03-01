Schools close early amidst winter storm, Roberts busses can't run

Mateo Garcia picks out a learning kit for toddlers to borrow from the library.

 KARA WELCH / Special to the Jefferson Star

ROBERTS — Another series of winter storms swept through the region beginning late on the night of Monday Feb. 20 with strong southern winds reaching well over 30 mph. Tuesday morning residents woke up to drifts that gradually turned roads to slush and low spots into puddles with temperatures at least 15 degrees warmer than any felt in weeks. Then on Tuesday evening the northern winds beat back the southern warmth just as fiercely, drifting from the other direction. Wednesday morning brought fresh snowfall and increasing winds that continued to whip throughout the day with temperatures swiftly dropping. As the afternoon began, it became clear conditions were growing more serious. The Jefferson County School district announced an early release for schools, but soon after announced that buses could not run in the Roberts area. Roberts kids who attend middle and high schools were able to reach Roberts Elementary School by bus, but parents had to find a way to reach the elementary school to pick up their children. Jefferson County Road and Bridge announced that plows would stop running at 5:00 p.m. because they could no longer keep up with the roads, and the Roberts area remained buried. Fortunately, all children were able to be picked up within a reasonable amount of time despite the conditions, and the school employees kept them safe, warm, and comfortable until their rides arrived.

The City of Roberts can be reached for issues by calling city hall at (208) 228-3220 or residents can visit the city website at cityofrobertsidaho.gov and click on the “Report a Problem” icon to submit issues. Facebook and Messenger for the city and for the city employees are not official contact methods and are not monitored for city business.


