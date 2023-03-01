Schools close early amidst winter storm, Roberts busses can't run

ROBERTS — Another series of winter storms swept through the region beginning late on the night of Monday Feb. 20 with strong southern winds reaching well over 30 mph. Tuesday morning residents woke up to drifts that gradually turned roads to slush and low spots into puddles with temperatures at least 15 degrees warmer than any felt in weeks. Then on Tuesday evening the northern winds beat back the southern warmth just as fiercely, drifting from the other direction. Wednesday morning brought fresh snowfall and increasing winds that continued to whip throughout the day with temperatures swiftly dropping. As the afternoon began, it became clear conditions were growing more serious. The Jefferson County School district announced an early release for schools, but soon after announced that buses could not run in the Roberts area. Roberts kids who attend middle and high schools were able to reach Roberts Elementary School by bus, but parents had to find a way to reach the elementary school to pick up their children. Jefferson County Road and Bridge announced that plows would stop running at 5:00 p.m. because they could no longer keep up with the roads, and the Roberts area remained buried. Fortunately, all children were able to be picked up within a reasonable amount of time despite the conditions, and the school employees kept them safe, warm, and comfortable until their rides arrived.
The City of Roberts can be reached for issues by calling city hall at (208) 228-3220 or residents can visit the city website at cityofrobertsidaho.gov and click on the “Report a Problem” icon to submit issues. Facebook and Messenger for the city and for the city employees are not official contact methods and are not monitored for city business.
There will be a Market Lake Day committee meeting on March 7 at 5:00 p.m. at Roberts City Hall. More volunteers are welcome and needed.
The Alliance for the Greater Roberts Area (AGRA) and the City of Roberts are holding a logo design contest prior to this year’s Market Lake Day celebration on July 15. Logs should be between 8 inches by 10 inches to 8.5 inches by 11 inches, and should encompass the history of the Market Lake area. The winner will receive a $100 gift card. The deadline is April 1 and submissions can be dropped off at city hall or mailed to P.O. Box 242 Roberts, ID 83444. Information regarding the contest can also be founds on the City of Roberts website, cityofrobertsidaho.gov.
Storytime at the Roberts City Library on March 2 will feature some favorite stories and rhymes from Dr. Seuss in celebration of the author’s birthday. Theodore Seuss Geisel was born on March 2, 1904.
The Roberts City librarian, Julie Garcia, is continuing to expand what the library has to offer. Garcia joined the library in April of 2022. This spring, with the help of an American Rescue Plant Act grant, Garcia purchased 863 new books for the library! The library has a kids’ corner with children’s books, puzzles, toys and activities. There are several computers available for use in the library. In addition to books, patrons can check out DVDs, audiobooks, and the most recent addition- board games! The library also has learning kits that can be checked out for toddlers through kindergarteners. Garcia is also working to expand the selection of Spanish books for all ages. Residents of Roberts can receive a library card for free, as it is paid for by city taxes. Those outside city limits can obtain a library card for an annual fee. The library is always adding new fun things like summer reading contests. Events will be announced on the Roberts City Library Facebook page.
The last day of the second trimester is March 2. There will not be any school on March 3 for a teacher workday.
Happy Birthday to Ashley Hancock on Feb. 29 and happy birthday today to Jeff Ammons. Other birthdays this week include the following: March 2 — Kortny Albertson; March 3 — Clara Hoadley, Farrell B. Hunt, Jack Hoadley and Loretta Stamper; March 4 — Laura Van Leuven and Maria Islas; March 5 — Bobette Thompson, Brittany Buxton and Makinzie Palmer; March 6 — Cesar A. Leon; March 7 — Emily Hoadley, Kelsi Scrivner and Monty Thorngren.
Happy Anniversary to Mr. & Mrs. Avon Wilde on March 3 and Mr. & Mrs. Merlin Sharp on March 6.
Roberts Elementary School lunch this week includes the following: March 1 — Hotdog with bun, pinto beans, vegetable choice, fruit choice and milk variety; March 2 — Pizza Ripper, salad with broccoli, cookie, fruit choice and milk variety; March 6 — Fish and chips, black beans, French fries, fruit choice and milk variety; March 7 — Chicken drumsticks, whole wheat roll, broccoli, mashed potatoes, chicken gravy, fruit choice and milk variety; March 8 — Sloppy Joe sandwich, carrots, fruit choice and milk variety
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.