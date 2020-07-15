ROBERTS — The Schwarzenbergers of Roberts held a fireworks show on the Fourth of July for family that was so spectacularly large, people could see it all over the town of Roberts. Unfortunately, the fireworks scared the Schwarzenbergers’ horses, who took off during the show, causing the family a late night of rounding all of their livestock back up.
•
The Roberts City Library has been closed until further notice. There are plans to re-open in the future, however during the pandemic, people’s priorities and focuses have shifted. In an effort to keep the community safe, as well as re-evaluate steps moving forward, the library will remain closed. The city would like to thank librarian Ms. Williman for her service, and wishes her well.
•
Mayor BJ Berlin would like to thank all of the people in Roberts that lit fireworks on Independence Day. He said “As Americans, we should treasure and share our patriotic enthusiasm for all to see. I am proud, as well as humbled to be your mayor. God bless Roberts, and God bless the U.S.A.!”
•
Happy birthday to: July 17 – Derra Ball, Joseph Ashcraft, Cole Berrett, Kurt Acor and Kelsey Palmer; July 18 – Anni Berrett, Elaine Albertson and Larry Calder; July 19 – Casey Wakefield and Jolene Smith; July 20 – Macee Lee Madsen, Ryan Berratt, Vicki Beckman, Marco Lopez and Jose Sanchez; July 21 – Roger Jackson.
•
Happy anniversary to: today – Allen and Cristine Padigimus; July 19 – Jose and Edidt Sanchez.
•
If you have any comments, suggestions, or information you would like put in the Roberts column, please contact me at 208-716-4754 or email me at aerinwrightsn@gmail.com.