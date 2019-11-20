CLARK COUNTY — The hills are alive with wildlife activity. Elk, moose and various wildlife are “in the rut” (mating) and hunters have been out looking for them. The Kilgore Store held their annual black powder hunting season dish to pass/potluck dinner Nov. 15. Folks who frequent the Kilgore area and others who found out about it were there to celebrate the end of that hunting season.
Clark County Sheriff Bart May said there was a great turn-out at the annual Search and Rescue benefit dinner Nov. 9. Chief Deputy John Clements and team work together for that event. Winners for the big prize drawings are: Janice Reiss-Wilcox of Hamer won the Traeger cooker/smoker; Marshall Barker of St. Anthony won the ATI AR-15 .223/556 rifle with Leopold Scope; and Weston Horne of Rigby/Dubois won the Thompson Center Compass 6.5 Creedmoor on Boyds A-1 Thumbhole Stock with a Leopold Scope. The benefit dinner is a community event that brings in people from Idaho, Utah, Montana and other areas to support the Clark County Search and Rescue team.
JoEllen Smith of Medicine Lodge said the bridge has been fixed in that area. She stated, “Thank you to the road and bridge crew for fixing the road out there.”
Tamara Horne, owner of the Wild Hare Café in Dubois, with employees Nathan Pollard and Jerry Pfenninger, attended a Food Services of America food show in Pocatello in October.
New families have settled in Dubois recently. Welcome to Troy and Letty Pittman and children who now live in the Dry Creek subdivision. Also new to the area are Dan and Kelly Hagan and sons who now own the Mitch Whitmill house in Dubois.
The Dubois Lions Club and other volunteers are working on the scholarship/community calendar that will be ready for 2020 at Christmastime. Contact Bonnie Stoddard or another Lions Club member to order a calendar.
The Veterans Day assembly Nov. 11 at Clark County High School gym was a wonderful tribute. There were eleven USA military veterans in attendance. The program, coordinated by music teacher Michelle Stewart, history teacher Mike Knight, and local veterans, featured the Lindy Ross Elementary choirs. The junior high school band also performed. Songs were sung directly to the veterans who were on stage and honored that day. “Amazing Grace” was played by the band and those in attendance repeated the Pledge of Allegiance as the flag was presented by local Boy Scouts of America.
Clark County School District No. 161 events recently include a “MORP” dance on Nov. 16. That is “PROM” spelled backward, and when traditionally a girl will invite a boy to the dance.
Parent-teacher conferences took place at both Clark County schools Nov. 14. Superintendent Paula Gordon said, “Our parents are so supportive and involved.” She also said this month they are focusing on safety and security in the school district. Teton County Deputy Tyson Gunderson, a K-9 Handler, brought his canine helper, Max to CCSD for a day. They performed a district-wide walk-through Nov. 7. After the school building walk-through, Deputy Gunderson and Max gave an assembly at the elementary school. Students had an opportunity to ask questions and to “love on” Max.
College and Career Awareness took place at Clark County High School last week. School counselor Dee Taylor coordinated the daily themes and activities.
Brenda Laird and Laurie Small have worked with the CCSD 21st Century Grant folks to have a month of crafts at the public library. Laird, the library director, and Small, the 4-H county agent, have been working with students on a stained glass each Friday. On Nov. 15, the students continued working on their craft projects. There was a featured book presented that day, “Projects for Winter” by Celica McInnes. Laird said indoor crafts “are a great way to get through the winter.”
The City of Dubois and Clark County Public Library will once again work together for the annual tree lighting in town. At 6 p.m. Dec. 2, the tree lighting festivities begin. All are welcome to meet at the city Christmas tree and then there will be a post party at the library. A theme party based on the Charles Dickens “Christmas Story” is planned for that night. The stained-glass art/crafts projects will be displayed at that time. People in attendance are encouraged to vote for their favorite. There will be some snacks and hot drinks available at the post party.
Dubois City Council meeting will be Dec. 2 after the tree lighting.
Happy Birthday today to: Bowen L. Lang and Emma Billman; Nov. 21 – Ashley Snodgrass, Chloe Kerr, Julan Murillo-Gil, Kathleen Henman, Lance Billman and Kaycee Woodard; Nov. 22 – Cecelia Lopez, Sophia M. Jacobson, Leorah Smith, Jenny Kerr and Sarah Schroeder; Nov. 23 – Bruce Bovey, Zachary Rogers, Delsea Doherty, Shaelie Shenton, Kay Whitmill and Kenny Thawsh; Nov. 24 – Kinsley Smith, Zachary Choate, Aubrey Kleweno, Oakley J. Kidd, Diane Jacobson, Fernando Martinez and Becky Crezee; Nov. 25 – Judy Hylton, Kyle Thompson and Gayle Woods; Nov. 26 – Jessica Snodgrass, Yamilet Sanchez, Maria Hernandez and Oscar Mendoza.
Wedding Anniversary greetings today to Amanda and Chris Baker; Nov. 22 – Mary and Jim Kruse; and Patricia and Sergio Maldonado; Nov. 25 – Stephanie and Boyd Eddins; Nov. 26 – Pam and Dave Jenkins.
Happy Thanksgiving to one and all! Please remember that thankfulness and gratitude are in style every day!!