MENAN—Roxana Hammon, of Menan passed away this past week. A funeral was held April 13 at the Menan 2nd ward church. There was a viewing held before the funeral where friends and family were able to visit with each other.
The Menan Stake Scouts Leaders are invited to a Scout Roundtable April 17 at 7:30 p.m. at the Roberts Church.
The City of Menan is gearing up the 4th of July. There will be a meeting April 17 at 9 p.m. at the Menan City Building.
The Menan Easter Egg Hunt will be held April 20 at 10 a.m. at the Menan City Park. There’s still a need for volunteers and donations.
The Menan Annual Clean-up Day is scheduled for May 18.
The greater Menan Activities Committee met last week where potential activities for the upcoming year were discussed.
Ray and Lyndsi Searle are parents again. They had a baby girl. Her name is Karli Ann. She joins big brother Jack and big sister Oakli. Grandparents are Bruce and Trina Keck of Menan and Bryan and Mary Searle.
The Midway Elementary School lunch menu for this week is: April 17- Walking Taco, beast mode broccoli, fantastic fruits and milk; April 18- Chicken Burger, whole wheat bun, x-ray vision carrots, fantastic fruits and milk; April 22- Hot Diggity Dogs, x-ray vision carrots, fantastic fruits and milk; April 23- Game Day Pizza, salad with broccoli, fantastic fruits and milk.
Happy Birthday to- April 18- Kim Cottle April 24- Ashley Reinwand.
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or e-mail at ashurs@hotmail.com.