LEWISVILLE — Our sympathies to Carol Ossmen and family at the passing of her daughter, Lalani Ossmen Smith, 56, of Richland, Washington. Lalani passed away on Sept. 28, from cancer. Survivors include her husband, J.C. Smith, and son, Alex Smith; mother, Carol Ossmen; siblings Doug Ossmen, Leslie (Danny) Eck, Linda Ward, and David Ossmen. Mueller's Funeral Home is in charge of her funeral; she will be cremated. A memorial will be held at a later date in Idaho.
A Multi–Stake Halloween Dance will be held at the Rigby South Stake Center on Saturday, October 22, from 9:00–11:30 p.m. Youth ages 14–18 are invited to attend. Halloween costumes are allowed, but no masks or face coverings. FSY (For the Strength of Youth) dress standards, please.
The LuAnn Camp of the D.U.P. (Daughters of Utah Pioneers) will meet on Mondays at the Lewisville Church Relief Society Room. If you have pioneer ancestry, you are invited to come and join them, and they'd love to have you!
Scott and Emily Selman are excited to report that their son, Matthew Selman, will return home from his mission to Arkansas on Oct. 5. He will speak in the Lewisville First Ward on Sunday, October 16, at 11:30 a.m.
The Lewisville First Ward had a productive Humanitarian Quilt Day last week, as they tied two twin quilts and two baby quilts. Their October Quilt Day will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 10:00 a.m. They'll have a potluck lunch at noon; please bring something to share.
Happy Birthday to Landon Erickson! Other birthdays this week include: Oct. 6 – Emmy Rosenberg and Shaylee Taylor; Oct. 7 – Tessa Merrill; Oct. 8 – Alan Aston; Oct. 9 – Julie Parker and Joy Peterson; Oct. 10 – Casen Poulsen, Macady Boyce, Dean Howard, and Kollin McCosh; and Oct. 11 – Lora Kearsley, Dell Heward, and Colleen Becker.
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.
