Senator Lent visits Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — Here we are at the end of the year. Much has happened as we push on through the current pandemic. The Clark County Community works together to make life better for one another and to spread cheer through the gloomy days.
•
The Dubois Lions Club sponsored a holiday lighting contest. Houses and businesses decked their outside buildings with festive lights. On Dec. 20, members of the Lions Club judged the light displays. Winning the business award was The Wild Hare Café. The Clark County Chicas Country Store won runner up. In the local home category first place went to the Pedro Raya family. The “Child’s Delight” category was awarded to Marie Webster. Honorable mention went to Tom Monroe. Lion Bonnie Stoddard said, “Thank you to our community for lighting up the town. This was one of the best displays we’ve had.”
•
Cade and Kelley May of Boise traveled to Idaho Falls to visit Cade’s sister Taylore Lang and family. Then on Christmas Eve they stayed with his mom in Dubois. Other family members gathered for Christmas Day.
•
Crystal Hoggan Carpenter of Arco was in Dubois last week. She got to spend time with her aunt Ellen Laird while there.
•
Home basketball games in the Bobcat cage are slated for Jan. 6 with Grace Lutheran. On Jan. 8 the Bobcats are scheduled to take on the Leadore Mustangs.
•
The Bobcat band and choir concert is available on Facebook where there is a YouTube posting of the event.
•
150 Chrome Books were purchased for Clark County Schools with money from The CARES Act. Students will check out the devices to use at home and school. There were many updates to servers, computers, laptops and other technology needs done also with the money.
•
Idaho Senator Dave Lent attended the Dec. school board meeting. He discussed his work in the Senate. Dave is on the education committee. He shared that he often uses Clark County School District as an example of small schools who need more attention. Senator Lent asked what things our district would like to see done at the state level. State funding is available to all school boards for training. Dave encouraged the local board to have training and other ways to improve our schools.
•
Clark County Public Library Director Brenda Laird is pleased to offer one of the most beloved Christmas stories ever told as the featured book. “A Christmas Carol” was written by Charles Dickens. This is a great time of year for you and your family to reacquaint yourselves with ghosts of Christmas past, present and future. The tale of Ebenezer Scrooge’s ghostly journey is available in a children’s book, a DVD and the regular version. If this story can transform a greedy old miser into a charitable and compassionate human being, just think what it can do for you! Stop in at the library anytime Monday – Thursday from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
•
An annual tradition by the Dubois Community Baptist Church was continued on Dec. 20. Originally baskets were filled with homemade goodies. It was requested that the baskets be returned each year. This year church folks decided to use gift bags instead of baskets. The bags were filled with many treats for area residents who mostly live alone. Those who filled the bags also delivered them.
•
Longtime Dubois resident Lucy Thomas passed on December 20. She was 90. Lucy was active in the community and was well-known as a cross country ski buff in the winter. She had five children. Sincere condolences are sent to the Thomas family.
•
Condolences also to the family of Denese Saurey Hirschi. Her husband Bill Hirschi grew up in Kilgore. They both loved spending time there. The couple had four children. Denese was known as a friendly bank teller in Rexburg.
•
Happy Birthday to: today – Noah Dexter Hernandez, Breanna Quinn, Howard Trew, Lisa Fifty Shenton, Katie Jeppson, and Holly May; Dec. 31 – Hunter Egan; Jan. 1 – Charlie Wilson, Jaquelyn Lopez, David Leonardson, Kayla Binggeli, Angel Gonzales, Maria Medel, Bryan Martinez, and Matt Spangler; Jan. 2 – David Collins, Tiffany Stewart and Aidan Hernandez; Jan. 3 – Ryan Arava Adkins, Richard Rogers, Teofilia Gomez, Colby Stoddard, Elysah Murillo-Gil, and Abigail Eddins; Jan. 4 – Autumn Cameron and Melonie Larsen; Jan. 5 – Patty Christenson, Mitch Tarpley, Trisha Miles and Patty Wilson.
•
Wedding Anniversary greetings today to Jack and Judy Hylton; Jan. 2 – Chayce and Kortni Bramwell; Jan. 3 – Landon and Blyss May.
•
Happy 2021 to everyone! Here’s to good times and good news.