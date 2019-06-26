ROBERTS — During the heavy wind storm last week, a large tree was uprooted and fell next to the Roberts Senior Center, barely missing the roof.
The Roberts monthly city newsletter went over noise guidelines for the summer, due to the increase in outdoor barbeques and children playing. Community members are asked to be mindful of the level of noise, as well as to be understanding and patient with their neighbors. There is currently no noise ordinance within the city of Roberts.
Jefferson Joint School District No. 251 sent out an email to all the parents of students in the district to inform them of new proposed boundaries regarding Rigby Middle School and Farnsworth Middle School for the school year of 2020-2021. It is proposed the students from Roberts Elementary School will be attending middle school at Farnsworth Middle School.
The summer lunch program is held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday at Roberts Elementary. It is free for children, $3.75 for parents.
Celebrating birthdays this week include the following: June 27– Katie Berrett, Rachel Rolfe, TaNeal Wright, Taylore Long; June 28– Bruce Wilde, Jasmine Allison Walker, Rossilyn Hunt; June 30– Dennis Jackson, Jace Amy, Shannon M. Albertson, Colt Merrill; July 1– Ann Wood, Grant Belnap, Livia Padigiums, Jose Luis Carrillo; July 2– Chealsea Wilde, Rhonda Smith, Gracie Marshall; July 3– Devan Lee Stibal.
If you have any comments, suggestions, or information you would like put in the Roberts column, please contact me at 208-716-4754 or email me at aerinwrightsn@gmail.com.