ROBERTS — The Senior Center renovation project is nearing completion. Head of the project, Judy Polatis, gave an update saying that the vinyl flooring is done.
•
Roberts Elementary held their first Wendy’s Community night at the Wendy’s in Rigby on February 19. The owners are donating $625 to Roberts Elementary to go to the PTO account to be used for field trips, assemblies and other school needs.
•
The Roberts Lions Club is holding their annual scholarship spaghetti dinner and raffle at 6 p.m. March 13 at Roberts Elementary. Dinner is $7 a person or $25 for a family. There will be raffle prizes including ski passes, hotel stays, passes to the Museum and Aquarium, fertilizer, a load of gravel, a load of top soil and more. All proceeds from this night will be awarded as scholarships to graduating seniors living in Roberts. If you cannot make it to the dinner but would like to donate, please contact Aimee Allen or Sally Lounsbury.
•
Happy birthday to: today – Trent Sargent, Shanna Austin, Angie Jackson and Bridger Edelmeyer; Feb. 27 – Daniel Hahn, Jerry Van Luevan, Luana Tomchak, Richard Lamb and Steven Scrivner; Feb. 28 – Jessica Jackson, Jeneanne Smith and Gabriel Gonzales; Feb. 29 – Corinne Cannon; March 2 – Kortny Albertson; March 3 – Farrell B. Hunt, Loretta Stamper, Clara Hoadley and Jack Hoadley.
•
Roberts Elementary school lunch as follows: Feb. 26 – Tater tot casserole, X-ray vision carrots and whole wheat bun: Feb. 27 – Hamburger on a whole wheat bun, golden fries and baby carrots; Feb. 28 – Popcorn chicken, savory scalloped potatoes and groovy green beans.
•
Milk and fruit is served with every meal. Parents and siblings are always invited to join, please call the school in the morning to allow the cafeteria notice to plan for extra meals.
•
If you have any comments, suggestions, or information you would like put in the Roberts column, please contact me at 208-716-4754 or email me at aerinwrightsn@gmail.com.