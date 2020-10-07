Seniors recognized at volleyball matches

CLARK COUNTY — Octoberrrr is upon us! The “dog days of summer” have set in. The warm days with cold nights are conducive to the potato harvest. It’s also still fun around this county for camping. Some folks who are hunting big game are hoping for more frost and snow. Around here, we just take it as it comes, then go on with our work and play.
•
Treva May of Spencer has had visits from her sister Christie Holden-Stevens and family from Battle Grounds, Washington. Her brother-in-law Jimmy bagged an elk a couple of weeks ago. They’ll have some good meat for eating this winter.
•
Clark County Librarian Brenda Laird announced the arrival of the book entitled “The One and Only Bob.” It is a sequel to “The One and Only Ivan.” She wrote that the book is about an adopt-a-pet story and a friendship from an unlikely place. Everyone is encouraged to visit our library from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Friday.
•
Senior Night at Clark County High School was held during volleyball matches against the Mackay Miners and North Gem Cowboys. The graduating seniors who were honored and presented with gifts that evening were Carolyna Arteaga, daughter of Socorro Arteaga, Ivy Shifflett, daughter of Dusty and Susie Shifflett, and Jaqueline Ruiz, daughter of Alberto, Sr. and Gregoria Ruiz.
•
Two members of the Veterans of Foreign War visited both CCHS and Lindy Ross Elementary on Sept. 30. Their presentation took place along with a visit from a police drug dog Max. Max’s handler from Teton County, Officer Gunderson, talked with students at both schools. Also helping with the assemblies that day were Clark County Deputies Richard Lundberg and Bill Stadtman and ISP officer Joe Lewis.
•
Glen Frederiksen, a native of Kilgore, passed away Sept. 25. His parents were Olaf and Leown Frederiksen who owned the store / US Post Office in Kilgore for many years. Glen was 92. He and his family lived in Nyssa, Oregon where Glen worked for the US Post Office.
•
Another Clark County native, Fay (Ebert) Wilding-Book passed away Sept. 25. She grew up at the River Ranch located at Reno Point and her parents were Ben and Elda Wilding. She has one living sister, Delores Stoddard, of Dillon, Montana. Fay was memorialized and buried in Caldwell, Idaho.
•
A Clark County native who grew up at Lidy Hot Springs, Edward “Pee Wee” Wilson was recently seen on a local TV news story. He now lives in a care facility in Idaho Falls. A team of jump roping kids and some of The Old Time Fiddlers put on an outdoor program for residents at that care center. Pee Wee was there enjoying the show and said he wanted the music to go on longer.
•
CCHS graduate and Dubois native Lisa Holden-Jackson has moved from Seattle to Nampa, Idaho. For now, she will live there with her children Jasmine and Jordan. Their family is building a house in the Boise area. This coming summer, Jordan and his fiancé Katie are planning to be wed.
•
Karen Wilson of Dubois had knee replacement surgery and said, “it’s going good.” She is happy to have her daughter Donna taking care of her for now. Then she looks forward to daughter Deena being there for her turn at care giving.
•
CCHS Bobcat graduates Edith & “Rigo” Rodrigo Raya have a son named Matteo. He was born Oct. 1. The happy little family lives in Dubois. Matteo’s paternal grandparents are Pedro and Rosa Raya and his maternal grandparents are Salomon and Maria Martinez, all of Dubois.
•
The Dubois Lions Club is planning their 71st annual Turkey Shoot for Nov. 7. Lion Bonnie Stoddard said that the Lions Club will meet at 6:00 p.m. Oct. 8 to finalize their plans. Donations for auction and raffle prize drawing items are needed.
•
Happy Birthday to: today – Lucian Williams, John Galentine, Heather Dart and Leah Boss; Oct. 8 – Derrel Dickson, Sr., Kaia Sperl, Cory Shifflett, Brian Crezee and Antonio S. Aleman; Oct. 9 – Valeria Laird Maxwell, Samanth Farr, Nikelle Hillman and Tristen Kiss; Oct. 10 – Conn Crezee, Becky Nordstrom, Jeff Eddins, Sam Kellom and Paulina Garcia; Oct. 11 – Travis Burton, Vicki Grover, Nichol Finck, Brad Collins, Clarissa Tavenner and Cory Foster; Oct. 12 – Tracy Rogers, Jill Grover and Raul Raya; Oct. 13 – Yalina Felicity Aguilar, Jenny Sperl, Teresa Gutierrez and Reagan Pancheri.
•
Wedding Anniversary greetings to: today – Ricardo and Lourdes Garcia; Oct. 9 – Ryan and Angie Kitty Sepulveda; Brad and Joann Pickering; Oct. 10 – Brad and Ina Love Nordstrom.
•
Enjoy the autumnal season and happy camping to those of you who get out to be in the beauty of Mother Nature! Please let me know of your news.