September Yard of the Month selected in Roberts

Denise and Terry Cooley stand in their award-winning yard.

 KARA WELCH / Special to the Jefferson Star

ROBERTS — The Garden Club selected winners for Yards of the Month for Sept. Vicki Torres and Molly Graeber presented the awards on Sept. 7. The in-town yard of the month award is on display at Hot Rodz Harley’s and more, where owners Mark and Michelle Wagner have maintained potted flowers in front of their business. The out-of-town Yard of the Month was awarded to Terry and Denise Cooley. Their yard filled with shady trees, has a lush lawn and a wide variety of colorful blooms. More photos of the award-winning yards can be found on the Facebook page titled Friends of Roberts Town & Country Garden Club.

Librarian’s Pick: A Spanish title, La Cabana (The Shack) by William Paul Young is a story of pain, love and forgiveness. This title is also available at the library in English.


