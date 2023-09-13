September Yard of the Month selected in Roberts

ROBERTS — The Garden Club selected winners for Yards of the Month for Sept. Vicki Torres and Molly Graeber presented the awards on Sept. 7. The in-town yard of the month award is on display at Hot Rodz Harley’s and more, where owners Mark and Michelle Wagner have maintained potted flowers in front of their business. The out-of-town Yard of the Month was awarded to Terry and Denise Cooley. Their yard filled with shady trees, has a lush lawn and a wide variety of colorful blooms. More photos of the award-winning yards can be found on the Facebook page titled Friends of Roberts Town & Country Garden Club.
Librarian’s Pick: A Spanish title, La Cabana (The Shack) by William Paul Young is a story of pain, love and forgiveness. This title is also available at the library in English.
Roberts Elementary School Lunches this week are: Sept. 14 — Pizza ripper, salad with broccoli, cookie, fruit choice and milk variety; Sept. 15 — Ham and cheese sandwich, baby carrots, chips, fruit choice and milk variety; Sept. 18 — Fish and Chips, black beans, fruit choice and milk variety; Sept. 19 — Chicken drumsticks, whole wheat roll, mashed potatoes, chicken gravy, broccoli, fruit choice and milk variety; Sept. 20 — Grilled ham and cheese, saltine crackers, green beans, tomato soup, fruit choice and milk variety.
Happy Birthday to the following: Sept. 14 — Kennedi Janson and Kinlie Lowe; Sept. 15 — Kyle Stoker, Kaylie Ann Holloway and Thaen Jackson; Sept. 16 — Kory Edelmayer and Antonio Sanchez; Sept. 17 — Wendy Rawson and Alyssa Taylor; Sept. 18 — Ethan Meservy; Sept. 19 — Jolene Smith and Trent Sabo.
Happy Anniversary to Wayne and Elaine Robinson on Sept. 14, Brandon and Angie Jackson on Sept. 18 and Dale and Brittany Clements on Sept. 19.
To add news or information to the Roberts column, please reach out to Kara Welch at 208-709-8049 or through email at farmbabe4ever@gmail.com
