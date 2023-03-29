MUD LAKE — Allison Severe and Geremy Nguyen will be married on April 14 in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. Allie is the daughter of Jerry and Julie Severe and Geremy is the son of Garrett and Tiffany Nguyen. They will have a reception at the Terreton Stake Center that evening.
Zack and Lydia Burtenshaw welcomed another baby into their home. They named him Bodie Taylor. He joins his big sister, Remi. The family makes their home in Terreton.
The elevator at the Community Church of Mud Lake has been out of order for a little while, but they were able to get it working again with the help of some community members.
Happy Birthday to Branson Neville. Other Birthdays this week include the following: March 30 — Rell Dixon and Brodin Ball; March 31 — Douglas Allen, Gary Williams, Justin Perkins, Mary Blackham, Julz Kimbro, and Kacelyn Crump; April 1 — Donovan Shipton, Nicole Slagowski; April 2 — Hailey Egbert, Sherry Locascio, Kiyah Robins, Kevin Carpenter, Gage Smith, Ellen White; April 3 — Kirk Jacobs; April 4 — Rob Cope, Lisa Barnes, Kori Holdaway, Kristy Holdaway, Jerry Severe, April 5 — Jay McGarry and Hyrum Spencer.
Happy Wedding anniversary to Leland and Kathie Tomlinson. Other wedding anniversaries this week include: March 30 — Scott and Barbara Carpenter; April 1 — Dave and Lisa Ward; April 4 — Tyrel and Janice Wilcox, Roger and Dena Stadtman.
If you would like anything included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208–201–6972, or email her at mudlakenews@mudlake.net.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.