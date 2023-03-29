MUD LAKE — Allison Severe and Geremy Nguyen will be married on April 14 in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. Allie is the daughter of Jerry and Julie Severe and Geremy is the son of Garrett and Tiffany Nguyen. They will have a reception at the Terreton Stake Center that evening.

Zack and Lydia Burtenshaw welcomed another baby into their home. They named him Bodie Taylor. He joins his big sister, Remi. The family makes their home in Terreton.


