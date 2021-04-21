MUD LAKE — Emilee Severe was awarded a prestigious Marie Curie fellowship to research microplastics in agricultural soils in the United Kingdom. This is one of the highest honors given by the European Commission, providing full research and travel support for her Ph.D. research. She is currently a senior at BYU, researching water pollution and sustainable agriculture. She will begin work this summer at Lancaster University. Emilee is the daughter of Jerry and Julie Severe.
West Jefferson Panthers baseball team will have a game at 4 p.m. on April 21 at home with Salmon. They will have a game at 11 a.m. on April 24 at home with Bear Lake and a game at 4 p.m. on April 28 at North Fremont. The bus will leave at 1:45 p.m.
The high school softball team will have a game at 4 p.m. on April 23 with Ririe at home. They will also have a game at 4 p.m. on April 28 at North Fremont. The bus will leave at 1:45 p.m.
Jr high track will have a meet at 3:30 p.m. on April 22 at Salmon. Ririe will also be competing there. The bus will leave at 12:15 p.m.
The High school track team will have the Shelley Invitational at 12 p.m. on April 23 in Shelley. They will have the Fred Simpson Invitational at 1 p.m. on April 27 in Arco. The bus will leave at 11:30 a.m.
Happy Birthday to: today – Bill Smuin, Jeff Overton, Natalia Llamas, Roman Pancheri and Bella Spencer; April 22 – Bryce Owen, Kristie Nelson, Danalee Babcock and Danner Grover; April 23 – Jeremy Milloway, Gay Rothwell, Doris Spencer, Julia Hawker and David Sauer; April 24 – Torrie Pancheri, August Black, Tony Caudle, Chris Rogers and Tim Hughes; April 25 – Sydney Pancheri, Rock Pancheri, Kaylene Burtenshaw, Taya Clader, Kacer Rogers, Rawley Babcock, Eve Poole, Alecia Nef and Anna Parker; April 26 – Marie McCulloch, Clarice Sauer and Alicia Ward; April 27 – Tara Place, Tasha Ellis, Allie Ivie and Tayson Dixon; April 28 – Heidi Burns, Ryan Linger, Tyson Hansen, Bryan Skidmore, Samantha Garner and Leon Gutierez.
Wedding anniversaries this week include the following: April 23 – Dallin and Kathy Ivie; April 24 – Richard and Sarah Heisel; April 26 – Dean and Amanda Erickson; April 27 – Ryan and Barbara Pancheri; April 28 – Chris and Donna Skidmore.
