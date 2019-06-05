Shane Williams named West Jefferson superintendent

MUD LAKE—The West Jefferson school board has chosen Shane Williams to replace Dwight Richins as the next superintendent. There were 17 applicants. Williams graduated from West Jefferson High School and spent several years working in the Madison School District.
There will be a free baseball skills clinic for students ages 5 through 18 from 9 a.m. to noon July 6 and 13. Students will focus on hitting, throwing, running and fielding. It will be at the West Jefferson High School Baseball Field.
West Jefferson Grid Kid Football sent home fliers this week. They want to get an estimate of how many players will participate in the upcoming season. Grid Kid Football is for those entering fourth through eighth grade in the fall. You can contact Peter Fisher for more information.
Happy Birthday today to Albert Tomlinson, Carl Bal, Tanner Simmons, Jewel Barzee, Mason Barnes, Tony Barrientos, Kim Jacobs and Sandra Kranz. Other birthdays this week include the following: June 6 – Chris Hendren, RuAnn Yearsley, Amanda Erickson, McKell Carpenter and McCrae Cope; June 7 – Michael Overton and Hannah Egbert; June 8 – Sherrill Weaver, Tausha Bartlome, Sharon Burtenshaw and Jeremy Rigby; June 9 – L.J. Pancheri, R.J. Ball and Jayne Neiderer; June 10 – Dustin Ricks and Dan Jernberg; June 11 – Belen Orellana, Heather Shuldberg and Sheldon Shupe; June 12 – Aubrey Calder, Larry Lundholm, Kira Falter, Dean Wadsworth, Hagen Carpenter and Patrick McGary.
Happy wedding anniversary today to Stan and Barbara Neville. Other wedding anniversaries this week include the following: June 6 – Grant and Annette Hunter; June 7 – Bruce and Janie Hope, Lynn and Kaylene Burtenshaw; June 8 – Lance and Celeste Moss; June 9 – Paul and Lona Engberson; June 10 – Bill and sherry Locasio, Don and Cheryl Bird, Paul and Lona Engberson; June 11 – Andy and Kristie Scott, Kirt and Sandra Hansen.
If you have anything you would like included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208-663-4856, 208-201-6972 or email her at mudlakenews@mudlake.net