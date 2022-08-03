DUBOIS — It is county fair time around our area! The Clark County Wranglers 4-H Horse club is preparing for their contests at the “Fun in the Sun” fair that will be held in Dubois Aug. 18-20. Royce Eddins has been working with a special 4-H program with American Mustang horses. He started out a few years ago with a horse named Feather. This year he has a mustang named Quick Silver. He and the other 4-H horse club students have put in lots of dusty and hot evenings of practice for their upcoming show.
Ellee Shifflett of Medicine Lodge is a 2022 War Bonnet Roundup Association Scholarship recipient. She received $1,000 from the group. She will be attending Idaho State University to major in Education and Agricultural Science. She hopes to become a high school ag teacher.
Volleyball camp at Clark County High School went very well last month. Coach Michelle Ames said there were 13 girls who took part.
John and Kathy Phillips celebrated July family birthdays with a dinner in Idaho Falls on July 18. Their daughter Jill is now 44. Jill’s son Jerom Smith celebrated his 25th birthday. Also in attendance at the birthday party were Jill’s daughter Kalysta (who is 22) and her sister Kelly Phillips.
Steve Stroud of Dubois got to celebrate his 70th birthday with a camping trip to Fritz Creek in Medicine Lodge. He and his lady Robin Robinett enjoyed being with friends and family July 28-31. Also camping there with them was Patty Christenson of Dubois, Steve’s stepbrother and his wife Jay and Roberta Hulse of Leadore and family friend from Missouri Dale Williams.
Leslie Leek of Pocatello, who was a Dubois resident years ago, had her summer retreat in Kilgore in July. She is a published writer and taught at Idaho State University. Her getaway to write and enjoy the beauty of Kilgore ended July 31.
Brad and Annette Eddins of Dubois have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. The couple boast having five children, sixteen grandchildren and one great grandchild on the way! Congrats to you two love birds upon this remarkable milestone.
A Chicas Craft Conclave is planned for August 5 beginning at 6:30 p.m. It is for folks aged 21 and older. This time the creative craft will be a variety of floral arrangements. If those who make the floral designs choose to, they can enter them in the open class contest at the Clark County Fair. Contact Danette Frederiksen for more information.
Public meetings in Dubois this month include: City of Dubois Aug. 3 at 7:00 p.m.; County Commissioners meet at 9 a.m. on Aug. 8; Clark County School District 161 Board of Trustees meet at 7 p.m. on Aug. 11; Planning and Zoning meets Aug. 25 at 7 p.m.
Happy Birthday to Pamela Hawk, Amber Gardner, Natalie Hawkins, Cheque Gonzales, Allie Rogers and Mary Marvelous Edwards; Aug. 4 — Anne Lovely Frederiksen; Brayson Bramwell, Molly Ann Small, Shayla Hensley, Tiffany Bitsoi Alison Kellom, Dirk Tavenner and Averi Jo Quayle; Aug. 5 – Troy Taylor, Sierra Bovey, Andrea Rodriguez and in memory Ernest Sill; Aug. 6 – Chuck White, Brian Murdock, Sam Jacobson and Bisenero Balderas; Aug.7 – Lucky Layne Larsen, Alberto Ruiz, Dee Lamb Taylor, and Trina Martin; Aug. 8 – Nino Y. Mori, Monica Farr, Dwayne Hinckley, Lonny Barg, Edna Valantine, Jason Barzee and Rob Garner; Aug. 9 – Laci Frazier, Rodney Lamb, Blake Petreson, Brion Egan, Kaleb Barg and Ellee Sue Shifflett.
Wedding Anniversary greetings to Tyson and Maggie May-Taylor; Cory and Sara Fisher; John and Barbara Kidd; John and Teresa Danks Aug. 4 – Tony and Jodi Milner; Lee and Kris Russell; Aug. 5 – Brad and Jamie Neel; Easton and Josie Harris; Travis and Jenna Quayle; Mac and Deanna Murdock; Aug. 6 – Greg and Laura Hayes; D.J. and Jill Egan; Aug. 7 — Bryan and Lisa Talamantez; Aug. 8 — Talon and Adriana Beattie; Payton and Ashley Shenton; Aug. 9 – Jordan and Britney Smith.
Happy August! Continue to enjoy "the lazy, hazy days of summer" and keep me posted of news to share here.