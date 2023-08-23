MUD LAKE — Bob and Danielle Rainey welcomed a baby girl to their home this month. Penelope Renee is their first daughter and fourth child.
Carter Shuldberg and Nataley Sauer were married on Aug. 8 in Idaho Falls. Carter is the son of Jonathan and Cara Shuldberg. Nataley is the daughter of Lyssa and Wayne Sauer. The couple will make their home in Pocatello.
Results are in from the Mud Lake Fair Open Class entries. In Field Crops, Sophia French won Grand Champion for her eggs. Loretta Ashcraft also won Grand Champion for her eggs in the senior division. Aubrey Egbert won Grand Champion for her potatoes. Eli Shuldberg won Grand Champion in the Intermediate division for his cornstock. Sawyer Shively won Grand Champion in the Junior division for his corn stock. Pam Barker won Grand Champion in Garden Produce for her sweet meat squash. Pam also won Grand Champion for her Walla Walla onions. Loretta Ashcraft won Grand Champion for her garden potatoes.
Kenley Tibbots received Grand Champion in Culinary for her cream cheese brownies. Emily Gunderson won Grand Champion for her jalapeño cheddar sour dough bread. Bobi Babcock won Grand Champion for her Italian bread. Mary Gunderson received Grand Champion for her decorated sugar cookies. Brooklyn Roundy received Grand Champion for her flower arrangement in the Junior division. Mary Gunderson received Grand Champion for her yellow gladiolus in the Intermediate division. Loretta Ashcraft won Grand Champion for her sun flower.
Janet Wood won Grand Champion for her birdhouse in woodworking. Natalie Weigman won Grand Champion in crafts for her magazine mosaic. Shaygen Shurtliff won Grand Champion for her pink formal dress in the Intermediate division. Nancy Hanson won Grand Champion for her crocheted curtain. KC Crump won Grand Champion for his wildlife photo in the Professional division. Ryan Barker won Grand Champion for his canned pears. Leah Wigman won Grand Champion for her acrylic painting in the Junior division. Rebecca Gershman won Grand Champion for her professional charcoal portrait. Natilee Weigman won Grand Champion for her Acrilic painting in the Intermediate division.
Happy birthday to Rochelle Ricks, Jana Ashcraft, and Tate Tomlinson. Other birthdays this week include the following: Aug. 25 – Lidia Rojas, Jeremy Caudle, and Dusty Peterson; Aug. 26 — Rod Torgerson, Brandy Ward, Avery Barzee, and Katie Spencer; Aug. 27 — Emerson Hall, Bradee Linger, Ben Huelt, Tyrel Burtenshaw, and Joe Llamas; Aug. 28 — Ryan Pancheri, Aidan Barrientos, and Austin Guiterrez; Aug. 29 — Travis Ashcraft, Logan Barzee, Kate Ricks Burtenshaw, and Ty Shupe; Aug. 30 — Karen Sumun, Seth Burtenshaw, Kathryn Ivie, Ryleigh Rainey Vaughn, Doug Ward, Cooper Burtenshaw, Ace Russell, Mike Kimbro, and Addison Overton.
Happy anniversary to Jonathan and Cara Shuldberg. Other anniversaries this week include the following: Aug. 24 — Dewey and Linda Smuin, Adam and Amanda Torgerson; Aug. 25 — Brian and Karli Dixon; Aug. 26 — Robert and Marie McCulloch, Donovan and Holly Shipton; Aug. 27 — Bryce and Lexie Swagger; Aug. 28 — Ken and Renay Torgerson; Aug. 29 — Blake and Hayley Dixon, Dan and Becky Jernberg Aug. 30 — Blake and Lisa Kirkpatrick; Aug. 31 — Warren and Laurie Albertson, Lewis and Lynette Dowdy.
If you would like anything included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208–201–6972, or email her at mudlakenews@mudlake.net.
