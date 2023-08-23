MUD LAKE — Bob and Danielle Rainey welcomed a baby girl to their home this month. Penelope Renee is their first daughter and fourth child.

Carter Shuldberg and Nataley Sauer were married on Aug. 8 in Idaho Falls. Carter is the son of Jonathan and Cara Shuldberg. Nataley is the daughter of Lyssa and Wayne Sauer. The couple will make their home in Pocatello.


