GARFIELD — All schools in Jefferson School District #251 were closed on Jan. 14 because of the high number of staff absences.
A teacher professional day was held Jan. 17 in Jefferson School District #251. The students did not attend school on that day.
The Garfield 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints is holding choir practice on Sundays at 11:15 am to 12 p.m. in the Relief Society Room.
Steve Turner, of Garfield, made a cross country ski track at Rigby Lake (Jefferson Lake) recently.
The Rigby YSA Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints held a “Linger Longer” after church on Jan. 16. People brought food and there was also visiting.
The Rigby YSA Ward held a movie night with food on Jan. 10.
Wards in the Rigby South Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints were encouraged by George Olaveson, the stake president, to only have sacrament meeting on Jan. 16. This was due to sickness, flu, etc. in the area.
The Idaho Falls Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints will be closed for cleaning and maintenance work Jan. 18 – 31.
Happy Birthday to: Jan. 20 – Baylee Allen; Jan. 21 – Odin Burns, Carrie Beard, Lori Davis and Dayna Hunt; Jan. 22 – Case Brandley; Jan. 25 – Lorna Hancock, Shea Cook and Collette Mathews
If you have something to add to the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208–709–6145.