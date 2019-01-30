LEWISVILLE — Congratulations to Josh and Kelsey Hawkes on the birth of their new baby boy. Creed Daines Hawkes made his entrance into the world on Jan. 25, a few weeks early, but is doing well. He tipped the scales at five pounds, seven ounces, and was 18 inches long. He will be spending some time in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Big brothers, McKade, age eight Koen, age six, Tyce, age four, and Kyden, age one, are excited for him to be able to come home.
Gary and Lora Kearsley welcomed grandbaby number three. Teshia and Berkley Hart were blessed with a baby boy, born Jan. 25. He weighed in at eight pounds, one ounce and measured 21 inches long. His name will be Waylon Berkley Hart, and he joins big brother, Mason, age three and one-half, and sister, Taylee, 18 months. The Hart’s are former Lewisville residents, who recently moved to Hibbert.
Byron and Diana Webster traveled to San Diego, California, to attend the wedding of grandson, Mitchell South, to Julia Baker on Jan. 19. Mitchell is the son of Jason and Jennifer South, of Menan.
Frank and Traci Walker came up for a visit with Frank’s dad, Van Walker. They live in Deweyvile, Utah.
Long-time Lewisville business, Skaar’s Feedlot has been sold; the new owners are Smith Cattle Company, out of Utah.
In Menan Stake Young Men’s basketball this week, Lewisville Second Ward will play Menan Second Ward at 6:00 p.m., and Lewisville First Ward will play Menan Third Ward at 8:00 p.m. Both games will be played this evening at the Stake Center.
Collin Squires, son of Orren and Rebecca Squires, will return home from his mission to Colorado on Friday, Feb. 1. He will speak in the Lewisville First Ward on Sunday, Feb. 10, at 9:00 a.m.
Happy Birthday today to Colton Selman! Other birthdays this week include: Jan. 31 – Kingston Korth, Sydney Kinghorn and Kaisen Yoshida; Feb. 1 – Van Walker, Nate Dickson and Jake Widdison; Feb. 2 – Jalyn Castaneda and Patricia Henington; Feb. 3 – Mavrick Jones and Kyle Harker; Feb. 4 – Michael Baker, Glenna Danielson, Jacob Hively, Michelle Michels and Sybil Morris; and Feb. 5 – Gary Madsen and Richard Kennedy.