LEWISVILLE — Long-time Lewisville resident, Arlene Drake, 85, passed away at an Idaho Falls hospital on March 24. Funeral services will be held at Eckersell’s Funeral Home on Thursday, March 30, at 2:00 p.m. There will be a viewing before the funeral, starting at 1:00 p.m.
Madysen Selman, daughter of Scott and Emily Selman, is engaged to be married to Carter Lance, son of Brandon and Valerie Lance, of Billings, Montana. They are planning a June 22nd wedding at The Barn on First Street in Idaho Falls.
The Lewisville Book Club has chosen its book for the month of April. It is “The Taking of Jemima Boone,” by Matthew Pearl, and is about the kidnapping of legendary pioneer Daniel Boone’s daughter and the dramatic aftermath that rippled across the nation. They will meet to discuss the book on Wednesday, April 19, at 7:00 p.m. at Debbie Ellsworth’s home.
Hyrum and Nuvain Blackburn are the parents of a new baby boy born on March 19. He weighed seven pounds and two ounces and is welcomed home by his big brother, Hyrum, age three. Grandparents include Bob and Vicki Richards and the late Hyrum Blackburn.
The community of Lewisville is holding an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 8, starting at 10:00 a.m. sharp. It will be held at the Lewisville Community Center. There will be four age group divisions of children from 0-11 years of age.
The Lewisville First Ward will be celebrating the 181st birthday of the Relief Society on Thursday, March 30, at 6:30 p.m. in the cultural hall. They will hold a program with some birthday cake and ice cream to follow.
There will be a Menan Stake Relief Society Leadership Meeting held Wednesday, March 29, at the Menan Stake Center.
The Luann Camp of the D.U.P. (Daughters of the Utah Pioneers) will hold its April meeting on Monday, April 10. at 1:00 p.m. at the Lewisville Church.
The Menan Stake is holding a youth activity on Tuesday, April 18. It will be a Barn Dance at Ray and Merylann Clements’ barn in Grant.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is holding its semi-annual General Conference this weekend, April 1-2. It will be televised on KIFI-Channel 8, on the General Conference YouTube channel, and can be watched on the Gospel Library app.
Tyler Van Leuven, son of J.J. and Johanna Van Leuven, was married on Saturday, March 25, at the Lewisville Church. His new bride is the former Alyssa Sermon.
The Menan Stake will hold its semi-annual Stake Conference on April 15-16. This year it will be held live at the Stake Center and won’t be televised at the Lewisville Church.
Former Lewisville resident, Sarah Henson Skaar, was recently inducted into the Eastern Idaho Agriculture Hall of Fame during the annual recognition dinner held March 17, at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel in Fort Hall. Sarah has been active in agriculture, livestock, and ranching and taught 4-H for many years here in Lewisville. She has participated in many aspects of the equine world including team penning, branding and reign cow horse competitions. She and her husband, Kent Skarr are now living in Hagerman.
Happy Birthday to Koen Hawkes and Myrissa Kearsley! Other birthdays this week include: March 30 — Brookelyn McCosh and Clair Kinghorn; March 31 — Joe Clifford, Amanda Erickson, and Shay Fullmer; April 1 — April Pisciotta, Matt Rosenberg. and Kevin Gerard; April 2 — Heather Edwards and Jacob Rosenberg; April 3 — Johanna Van Leuven and Tiana Miller; and April 4 — Corey Raymond.
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney1927@gmail.com.
