LEWISVILLE — Long-time Lewisville resident, Arlene Drake, 85, passed away at an Idaho Falls hospital on March 24. Funeral services will be held at Eckersell’s Funeral Home on Thursday, March 30, at 2:00 p.m. There will be a viewing before the funeral, starting at 1:00 p.m.

Madysen Selman, daughter of Scott and Emily Selman, is engaged to be married to Carter Lance, son of Brandon and Valerie Lance, of Billings, Montana. They are planning a June 22nd wedding at The Barn on First Street in Idaho Falls.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.