GARFIELD — The Garfield Book Club is postponed. Keep reading "The Help" and watch for a future date for the next meeting.
Celebrate Easter with Handel's Messiah presented by the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square at 7:30 p.m. April 10 and 11. Originally planned as a live event on these dates, the concerts have been cancelled due to concerns with the COVID-19 virus. A previously recorded concert from 2018 will instead be streamed over the internet. See www.churchofjesuschrist.org for more details.
Rod Wallace's mother, Lorraine Wallace, passed away on March 25, 2020. She was born on March 10, 1927. There was a graveside service on March 31, 2020 at the Wilford Cemetery.
The Giving Cupboard's regular food distributions are from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and the third Saturday of each month from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The distributions are drive thru style for now. The address is 153 North 3900 East Rigby.
Some families from Garfield are enjoying going to secluded places, such as cabins, in order to be isolated during the COVID-19.
Pay it Forward Jefferson County is in need of diapers and formula to distribute to families in need in our community. You can make a difference with out leaving your home. All brands of formula are accepted and all sizes of diapers are needed. Just order diapers and formula from your favorite online website and have the items shipped directly to: Pay it Forward Jefferson County c/o Cheryl Hively 3513 East 430 North Lewisville, ID 83431. More information is on www.justserve.org.
Members from the Rigby First Ward from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are making cards and writing letters for elderly people in a care facility. Presently, the people at the care facility can not receive visitors, not even family members. To brighten their day, Diantha Dean has a plastic box on her porch to collect cards and letters. She says to just drop them in and the items will be delivered to the care facility.
A Highway 20 Cleanup is organized for 10:00 a.m. April 11 for Highway 20, between the south Rexburg exit and the north Rexburg exit. This is hosted by See a Need-East Idaho. Trash bags and disposable gloves will be provided. Due to the virus and the governor's orders, special accommodations will be made to separate volunteers. The organization stated, "While not strictly in home, this is our Idahome, and we need to take care of it still." For more details see the "Life in Rigby" Facebook page.
Some Garfield residents and others helped do a Highway cleanup on Wednesday, April 8.
A road in North Rigby has a display of skeletons in their yard. On "Life in Rigby" Facebook it says to bring your family by daily for a laugh. They will have lights on at night and change the set up daily. "Drive in Movie" will be Saturday nights (Idaho weather permitting) starting at dark and running until 10:30 p.m. There will even be sound with the movie. More information for the location can be found on the "Life in Rigby" Facebook page.
Members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints around the world participated in General Conference on Saturday and Sunday, April 4-5. One way to participate was by the internet.
