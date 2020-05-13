LEWISVILLE — Congratulations to newlyweds, DuWayne and Lindsey Johnson Brown, who were married on April 10. DuWayne is the son of Wayne and Heather Brown, and the couple exchanged vows in their backyard in Lewisville.
•
Gilbert Duenes has moved to Washington to be near his daughter, Amy Howe and her husband, Lynn, and family. His grandson, Skyler Ashbocker and his wife, Aubree and family will be moving into Gib’s home in Lewisville. Welcome back home!
•
Happy Birthday to: today – Shantelle Melgaard, Memphys Poulsen, Marvin Melling and Nikol Rinehart; May 14 – Riley Briggs, Cy Hopper and Kelsi Korth; May 15 – Kolin Hennefer, Troy Smith and Savannah Norman; May 17 – Sandi Webster and Sydney Hayes; May 18 – Dalton Hicks and Kelsey Hively; May 19 – Seth Mitchell and Halle Petersen.