GARFIELD — The next temple trip for the Garfield First Ward Relief Society of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has been changed to Jan. 15. Meet at the Garfield church at 8:50 a.m. to carpool. The session will be at 10 a.m. The ward’s trip had been scheduled for Jan. 24, but the Idaho Falls LDS Temple will be closed Jan. 23 through Feb. 3.

Garfield LDS First Ward sacrament meeting will begin at 9 a.m. at the Garfield Church starting in 2020.

A worldwide devotional for young adults will be held at 6 p.m. Jan. 12. Todd and Katherine Christofferson will speak. Todd Christofferson is a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The Stake Standards Night for LDS Young Men and Young Women will be at 7 p.m. Jan. 14.

The Sunday lesson schedule for Garfield LDS First Ward is as follows: Jan. 12 (Relief Society) – “Be Faithful, Not Faithless” (Owen) and “Holiness and the Plan of Happiness” (President Eyring); Jan. 19 (Sunday School) – “Come Follow Me; Jan. 13 – 19 1 Nephi 8-10;”0 and Jan. 26 (Ward Conference Second Hour Adult Combined Lesson) – Youth Q&A Session.

Congratulations to Wayne and Eva Smith for their third great-grandchild. They welcomed their great-granddaughter, Amelia Faye Martin.

Kabe and Kelsie Call welcomed their third child Dec. 31. Kobe Anson Call weighed 7 lbs 7 oz and measured 20.5 inches. Kelsie is the daughter of Marlow and Sharon Blanchard.