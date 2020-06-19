ROBERTS — Dennis and Donna Snarr celebrated their 50th anniversary on June 5th. To celebrate, the couple took a weekend family trip to Jackson, Wyo. and Yellowstone with their children; Dawn, married to Jon Winder, and Dani Snarr and her daughter.
The local missionaries have been given permission to start visiting people’s homes for dinner again, by invitation only. If you would like to host them, please contact Shannon Albertson.
Mayor Robert “BJ” Berlin released a “Proclamation of Law Enforcement Officer Appreciation”, stating that the government of the city of Roberts has declared June to be Law Enforcement Appreciation month in the city of Roberts. Roberts contracts with the Jefferson County Sheriff Department to provide officers for our area. A full copy of the proclamation can be obtained at city hall, or is available for viewing on the city’s Facebook page.
Happy birthday to the following: June 24 – Allison Nicole Jackson, Hailey Suzanne Brown, Terri Ann Robison, Richard Casper, Jesse Jones; June 25 – Sereniti Jackson; June 26 – Bentile Ganske, Mabel Tomchak, Mary Ann Holloway; June 27 – TaNeal Wright, Taylore Long, Katie Berrett, Rachel Rolfe; June 28 – Bruce Wilde, Jasmine Allison Walker; June 30 – Colt Merrill, Dennis Jackson, Jace Amy, Shannon M. Albertson.
If you have any comments, suggestions, or information you would like put in the Roberts column, please contact me at 208-716-4754 or email me at aerinwrightsn@gmail.com.