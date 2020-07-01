GARFIELD — Parker Snedaker, son of Wade and Jana Snedaker of Garfield, has been reassigned as a missionary of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to the Pennsylvania/New York area. He recently was located in Pittsburgh and is now in Jamestown, New York.
The Garfield Book Club met on Wednesday, June 24. The new book is “The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society”. The next meeting was July 29.
There are new missionaries in the Rigby 1st Ward. Their names are Elder Wagher and Elder Brasher. Look on the ward Facebook to get to know them. Their phone number is 208-701-4782.
The Rigby Farmer’s Market started on June 17. It is held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesdays at the Crown of Life Church on 3856 E. 300 N. Rigby.
Just Serve-Jefferson County is looking for local businesses or individuals that would be willing to donate products to raffle at the Hot Classic Nights Car Show. Raffle items benefit the Meals on Wheels program that helps take care of the seniors in our community. Contact Liz Pennell at 208-351-2507. There is also more information on the “Just Serve-Jefferson County” Facebook page.
The Rigby YSA Ward went hiking up Cress Creek for their family home evening activity on June 22.
Ninety-eight temples of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have now reopened for husband-wife sealings (marriages) as of June 29.
The Grab and Go lunches thru the school district ended June 30.
All Stake Conferences for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be cancelled through November 1, 2020. President M. Russell Ballard, Acting President of the Quorum of the 12 Apostles, stated “out of an abundance of caution, all stake conferences through November 1, 2020 are now cancelled and will not be rescheduled. Stake conferences beyond November 1, 2020 will be reevaluated at a later date.”
Rigby High School “Footloose” the Musical is now scheduled for July 9, 10, 11, 13 and 14. It will begin at 7:00 p.m. at the Rigby High School. More information can be found on “R3 Community Theatre” Facebook or “Rigby High School Footloose: The Musical” Facebook.
Virtual EFY (Especially for Youth) started June 23. There are weekly video messages every Tuesday thru July 21. There is more information on “EFY (Especially for Youth)” Facebook.
Happy birthday to: today – SPC Wyatt Corey; July 5 – Joyce Tucker and Ethan Reese.
If you have news, announcements, birthdays, or anniversaries you would like put in the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208-709-6145.