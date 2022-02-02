GARFIELD — Parker Snedaker, son of Wade and Jana Snedaker of Garfield, returned home on Jan. 25. He had been serving a mission in Rio de Janeiro South Brazil Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He spoke in the Garfield 1st Ward on Jan. 30.
The Rigby Middle School is doing a “Dads on Duty.” So far BJ Edwards and Scott Taylor are helping out at the school. They could also use more help. If you are interested in joining, contact the school district student safety coordinator at 208-745-6674.
Jill Murdock of Garfield hosted a lunch at her home on Jan. 27 for ladies in the area. Soup and homemade bread were served.
The Humanitarian Center in Idaho Falls is in need of detailed painters for their wooden toys. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. It is located at 1415 Northgate Mile (close to Fred Meyers). Contact Lori Moser 208-709-1942 for more information.
The Rigby YSA Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints played volleyball for their family home activity on Jan. 24.
Roots Tech 2022 is coming soon. It is a virtual family history conference that will be held on March 3-5. Register for free at RootsTech.org. Ulisses Soares, an apostle of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and his wife Rosana will be the featured keynote speakers at Family Discovery Day held during RootsTech 2022. For more information on the conference see churchofjesuschrist.org.
The Idaho Falls Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is now open again. It had been closed for two weeks for cleaning and repair work. Appointments are needed to attend.
Happy Birthday to: Feb. 4 – Emily Cook; Feb. 6 – Misti Brown and Tammie Rumsey
If you have something to add to the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208-709-6145.