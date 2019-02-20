GARFIELD—Garfield First Ward is having an Adult Dinner on Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. at the church.
Garfield First Ward Young Women’s New Beginnings was Feb. 19.
The Cub Scout Blue and Gold Banquet for Garfield First Ward will be Feb. 27 at 6:30 p.m. at the church.
Garfield First Ward choir practice will be Sunday at 10 a.m. at the Coleman’s home.
Teaching the Savior’s Way for Garfield First Ward is Feb. 24 at the chapel.
Garfield First Ward Relief Society will be going to the Idaho Falls Temple on Feb. 24 for the 10 a.m. session.
All members of the Garfield First Ward are invited to participate in a month of fasting, prayer, and temple attendance and family history work. All adult ward members are invited to choose a day through Feb. 23. On Feb. 23 the adult members of the ward will come together at 6 p.m. in the multipurpose room for a “break the fast and testimony meeting.”
Jessie and Natalie Pace are the proud parents of a little baby girl.
We would like to welcome Joseph and Sheleigh Davis to Garfield First Ward. Joseph was in the military and a member of the Roseville, Calif. ward and his wife is from England. They have three children and three grandchildren. They decided to move to Rigby to be closer to their family since their children attended BYU Idaho. They have lived in England, Japan and a few other states in the United States. Sheleigh is very happy to live in Idaho and wish they had moved sooner. She has a brother, Dennis Richardson, that works as a sealer in the Preston, England Temple.
Alan Wagner is supporting a new knee operation.
We are happy to have Colleen Elliott home from the hospital recovering from pneumonia.
Ilene Mathews is busy quilting for her family.
Neldon and Nina Hawkins were able to take a vacation in Mesquite, Nev. They were happy to be able to wear short sleeves.
Rigby South Stake will be having their next trek activity on March 12 at 7 p.m. Same location for the youth as they attended before unless they hear otherwise. Please bring and wear a pioneer outfit. Anything will work! We will be making family flags and taking family photos for a family record book to use while at trek.
South Fork District for Boy Scouts had their awards dinner on Feb. 13. Awards were presented to the following:
Den Leader of the Year: Jennifer Montiereth-Wolf and Delaina Scholes-Bear
Webelos Leader of the Year: Amber Hall
Cub Scout Leader of the Year: Susan Anderson
Cub Master of the Year: Renee Stucki and Rachelle McMurray
Park Committee Chair of the Year: Erica Miskin
Cub Advancement Chair: Lisa Rodgers
New Scout Leader of the Year: Kathryn McClain and Anita Lindstrom
Assistant New Scout Leader: Robert Eddins
Assistant Scoutmaster of the Year: Janet Bunnell
Scout Master of the Year: Jed Denning, Keith Petersen, Paul Kartchner, and Jeff Stearns
Troop Committee Secretary: Steva Bryan (Advancement)
Venture Advisor of the Year: Glen Quigley
Advancement Chair of the Year: Gloria Summers and Melinda Drowns
Committee Chair of the Year: Denice Hart
Assistant Committee Chair: Valena Kisner
Rookie Leader of the Year: Kathleen Layton (Comm. Chair), Jess Hanks (Cubmaster), Jenny Sharp (Assist. SM), and Jackie Reed (Wolf)
Commissioner of the Year: Renee Ritter, Tammy Simmons, Nathan Smith, Eric Behunin, Phil Lowder, and Spencer Tuolon
Charter Rep for the Year: Dave Varela
Charter Head of the Year: Benjamin Davis, Jason Poston, Bert Brown, and Jonathon Parker
Extra Miler: Kurt Hayes, Shelby Hanson, and Alan Smith
District Appreciation: Jerry Reed
Spirit of Scouting: Ron Rhead
Spouse of the Year Appreciation: Lyle Maughan, J.R. Gates, Mitzi Pruitt, and Tammy Behunin
District Award of Merit: Brad Neibaur, Cameron Bird, Brittney Bird, Susan Lindsey, and Shannon Sererus
Hero in Our Community: Carl Anderson
William D. Boyce Founder Award: Tara Gates and Jennifer Sharp
Thanks for Years of Service: Kevin Olsen and Doug Pruitt