DUBOIS — Bev and Steve Gilger of Dubois spend many summer days in Kilgore where they work on the River Bend Ranch. They are responsible for the irrigating ditches there.
•
The first-ever Spencer Idaho Opal Festival took place July 2 – 3. Each of the three “rock shops” gave presentations about the history and operations of opal mining in Spencer. There were prize drawings at each location at a specific hour. Erin Haight of the Opal Country Store is a descendant of the Stetler family who were original miners of Idaho Opal. The town is known as “the Opal Capital of America.” Erin said that for the first year of the Opal Festival it went well. She hopes that next year it will be bigger and better!
•
On July 4th Spencer was overflowing with folks lined up to see the annual parade. They were not disappointed. It was a wonderful parade. Before the parade there was a yard sale that included fried scones and snow cones for sale and face painting. That night there was a fantastic fireworks display. The family of Sandy McClure works together to keep the parade and fireworks going every year. This year the Spencer fireworks display was dedicated to the memory of Brent Sudweeks. Brent was a well-known opal miner and jeweler who passed on Feb. 24.
•
After the parade in Spencer there was a community work project. A new wooden sign was placed recently at the entrance of Spencer. To enhance the sign, red cinders and wildlife antlers were added. The final touch was placing a boulder made of opal underneath the sign. A great group effort was made to get the rock in just the right place. At last it was settled in. Then a rock pick and shovel were put with it. It is worth the drive to Spencer to see the neat sign.
•
Lisa Holden Jackson of Nampa stayed in Spencer with her sister Treva May for the 4th of July and beyond. She went to the wedding reception of Jaci and Taylor Furey with Treva and their uncle Lyle Holden. Lisa’s children Jordan (Katie) Jackson and Jasmine Jackson (fiancé Dillon Mishler) were also in Spencer to celebrate Independence Day.
•
Eric and Valeri Steigerwald of Dubois went to Hayden Lake for the 4th. They have cabin on the lake where members of the Steigerwald family gathered for the holiday.
•
Jolene Johnson of Dubois went on a road trip to LaGrande, Oregon June 29 – July 5. While there she stayed with the Sweet family. Linda Sweet is a former co-worker of Jolene’s. Jolene said the highlight of her trip was hiking into the LaGrande Reservoir. There was marble-sized hail one day while she was there.
•
Jimmy and Christie Stevens of Dubois spent time with Christie’s mom, Maureen Holden, in Mesa, Arizona July 4 — 11. They and their boys Hunter and Holden had fun in the swimming pool there. They also enjoyed family together time.
•
Allene Frederiksen of Spencer drove to Butte, Montana to visit with her son Tayler Hall and his girlfriend Camille McCombs on July 3. The couple is moving from Michigan to Oregon.
•
Austin Borresen of Dubois was thrilled to meet Diesel Dave at a local store. Diesel Dave Kiley is one of the stars on a TV show named “Diesel Brothers.” They build crazy diesel trucks on the show. Austin was happy to have Dave autograph a visor in his truck.
•
The Camas Creek Rangeland Fire Protection Association is raising funds for their wildfire protection expenses. Needs for the volunteer run group include maintenance of firetruck and upgrade of hoses and tires. Contributions are accepted on Venmo @Camas-CreekRFPA or by checks payable to Camas Creek RFPA mailed to P.O. Box 142/ Dubois, ID/ 83423. The local fire protection association works hard to manage rangeland fires.
•
Former Clark County resident Wendy Doschades passed on April 16 in Roseburg, Oregon. Her family had a graveside service at the Small Cemetery in Medicine Lodge on July 2. After family and friends met at the cemetery, they had a celebration of Wendy’s life in Idaho Falls at the Elks Lodge. Her family requests that any donations made in Wendy’s name can be to the West Jefferson Senior Center (P. O. Box 25/ Terrreton, ID/ 83450).
•
Violet “Irene” Stevens Mustos, a Spencer native, passed away on June 25 in Brigham City, Utah at age 87. She was the fifth child of seventeen. Her parents were Heber and Jessie Stevens. Family and friends gathered for an open house at her home in Brigham City on June 30. Then at her request there was a graveside service at the Spencer cemetery on July 7. Any donations in her memory should be given to the Brigham City Senior Citizens Center.
•
Volleyball camp for girls will be held at Clark County High School July 22-23. Please contact Michelle Ames for more information.
•
A summer reading program at the Clark County Library continues. Library Director Brenda Laird said that as young readers reach their goals, they are rewarded with ice cream. Hours at our awesome library are Monday – Thursday 2-6:30 p.m. and Friday 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Stop in and check something out!
•
Donna Thomas celebrated her July 5 birthday at home. Her daughter Shelli, along with her husband Jim Bardsley, visited Donna that day. Donna’s niece Willa and her husband Rex Swim also stopped in. Willa brought a pie for the birthday girl to enjoy.
•
Meetings in Dubois this week are City Council July 13 at 7 p.m. and Clark County Schools Board of Trustees on July 14 at 5:30pm.
•
Happy Birthday today (July 13) to Hannah Smith, Maria Ramirez, Shantae Crezee, Salomon Martinez, Russ Kerr, Mary Kruse and John A. Larick, Jr.; July 14 – Anna West, Aurelia Ramirez, Terry Garza and Ashley Anderson; July 15 – Cameron Graves, Samie Laird, Amanda Glover, Lorenso Lisneros, Ryan Eddins and Kristine Ferderiksen; July 16 – John Kidd, John Farley and Bill Snodgrass; July 17 – Vicente Aguilar, Elise Doschades, Kim Black, Jerom Smith, Ashley Leonardson, Refugio Garza, Pheadra Monroe, Keisha Lewis and Theresa Garza; July 18 – Ryder Kidd, Jill Phillips, Challis Bloxham, Patricia Aguilar and Garrett Laird; July 19 – Jerri Larick Shevely, Andie ck and Debbie Caudle. Barg, Jerry Mortel, Nihack Noriega, Traci Webster Bell, Teagan Choate and Marcos Acosta.
•
Wedding Anniversary greetings today to Curt and Erin Mortensen; July 14 – Zak and Cassie Vogl; July 16 – Conn and Ashley Crezee; July 18 – Rich and Ronda Schroeder; Dave and Becky Crezee; July 19 – Rick and Debbie Caudle.
•
Enjoy these hot summer days. Keep me posted with news to share here. Call or text me at 208-221-5380 or email me at 1980danettefred@gmail.com