MUD LAKE — Terreton Elementary and West Jefferson Junior High school will be organizing school registration and class lists soon. This year they will be charging a flat fee of $20 for school supplies for Pre-K through 8th grade. If parents would rather buy the supplies for their students, they can contact the school for a supply list.
West Jefferson grid kid football practice will begin this week. All practices will begin at 6:00 a.m. and run for two hours. They will not have practice on Thursday and Friday during fair week, but practices will be Monday thru Friday until school starts.
West Jefferson Memorial Cemetery has just updated the current information on display in the directory. Ruger Petersen helped Robert Allen post the new information. Pam Smith and her children repainted the sign in the front of the cemetery.
Elizabeth Spencer organized a community clean up day in Monteview last week in conjunction with her State Distinguished Young Woman project. Residents were encouraged to start at the corner of the highway closest to their homes and go a mile towards the Monteview church. All participants met at the church picnic area for a treat after the clean up. Trash bags were provided.
Little Panther wrestling camp was held July 27 and 28 and participants received t shirts.
Happy Birthday to: today – Dan Gray, Alan Black, and Audrey Newman; Aug. 6 – Marco Reyes II and David Dalling; Aug. 7 – Jaci Newman, Alverfo Renova, KC Crump and Seth Brown; Aug. 8 – Vonell Terry, Robby Garner, Wade Durham and Robert Allen; Aug. 9 – Blake Hillman, Justin Murdock and Travis Shurtliff; Aug. 10 – Alexia Llamas and Lily Grover; Aug. 11 – Doris Thompson, Lita Carpenter, Abby Wilcox, Nick Davenport, Aubrey Lundholm, Toni Mangum and Oliver Grimes; Aug. 12 – Greg R. Williams, Shawn Calder, Lori Wagoner, McKenley Simmons, Rachel Wilcox and Kolby Simmons.
Happy wedding anniversary to: today – Jim and Annette Black; Aug. 7 – David and Theressa Dalling; Aug. 8 — Lee and Lori Burtenshaw; Aug. 10 – Lynn and Carol Olsen.
If you would like anything included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208-663-4856, 208-201-6972, or email her at mudlakenews@mudlake.net.