Members of the Spencer Sasquatch Ski Club celebrate a day together on Feb. 18. Pictured from left to right in the back: Jade Harding, Jasmine Mishler, Crystal Whorton, Kristen Elliot, Brook Packer and Kylie Smith. From left to right in the front: Chloe Holden, Christie Stevens, Corrie Serrano, Lisa Jackson, Taylor Lang, Hayley Tew and Treva May.
Lindy Ross Elementary students watch a sled and dogs in the American Dog Derby in Ashton held Feb. 17.
Photo Courtesy of Jolene Johnson
DUBOIS — Interstate 15 from Idaho Falls to the Montana border and Highway 22 were closed for many hours on Feb. 22 and 23. Even Bonnie Stoddard did not go out driving on the roads Feb. 22. She was hoping to be at the bull sale in Blackfoot on March 1. Her daughter Vicki Beckman and family take bulls to the Blackfoot auction yard for a sale with the Adams and Callison families. Bonnie likes to go help serve food to the auction attendees and to watch the sale.
Blowing and drifting snow, very low temperatures and road closures all attributed to Clark County Schools being closed on Feb. 22. They had been out for school on Feb. 20 in honor of Presidents Day.
Some local residences had water pipes freeze in their houses last week. The City of Dubois Maintenance department reminds folks to leave some water running a trickle in sinks at night during this below freezing weather.
Students from Lindy Ross Elementary had Fun Friday activity on Feb. 17. Students in grades one through five had the opportunity to go to Ashton to watch the American Dog Derby there. They got to meet some of the mushers (dog sled drivers) and dogs. They asked questions of the mushers and learned that most sled dogs are Alaskan Huskies. Connie Barg drove the bus for the activity. Chaperones and teachers who went with the student are Jolene Johnson, Beth Donohoo, Sheena Hawker and Courtney Porter.
Future Farmers of America (FFA) had FFA week Feb. 21-23 for junior and senior high school students. There were themes for each day and students were encouraged to dress accordingly. Clark County FFA advisor Cheyenne Jensen said that FFA Week went very well with good student participation.
Clark Bobcat Track and Field season has begun. Their first meeting was on Feb. 27. First time athletes are required to have a physical exam before the first day they attend practice.
The Spencer Sasquatch Watch Ski Club is made up of all women. They had their second annual ski weekend Feb. 18 and 19. Treva Holden May of Spencer hosted her sisters, nieces and friends at her home. The ladies used cross-country skis or snowshoes. They ventured into Van Noy Canyon, Stoddard Creek and Huntley Gulch on Feb. 18. On Feb. 19 they went up into Huntley Gulch again. Along with Treva, the other ladies who took part are: Taylore May Lang, Lisa Holden Jackson, Jasmine Jackson Mishler, Hayley Holden Tew, Kristen Elliott, Chloe Holden, Brook Packer, Kylie Black Smith, Crystal Black Whorton, Christie Holden Stevens, Corrie Holden Serrano and Jade Harding.
Donna Thomas of Dubois has a great granddaughter. Donna’s daughter Shelli Lynn Thomas Bardsley and her husband Jim of Pocatello have one grandson and now a granddaughter. Deliliah Lynn Bardsley was born on Feb. 21. Donna gladly said, “I am an old great grandma! It’s just a fact.”
Shane and AmyMickelsen of Medicine Lodge are grandparents to twin girls. Their son Jake and his wife Jacey welcomed daughters Hadley Rose and Oakley Mae on Feb. 23. Amy said that she and Shane now have four grandsons and four granddaughters.
Danette Frederiksen of Dubois celebrated the February birthdays of close friends and family with friends and other community members.
The Dubois Lions Club meets on March 2. They will be gearing up for their annual Easter egg hunt.
Public meetings in Dubois this month include City Council on March 8 at 7 p.m.; Clark County School District 161 Board of Trustees on March 9 at 5:30 p.m.; County Commissioners on March 13 at 9 a.m.; March 14 is the school supplemental levy election from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the county courthouse.
Happy Birthdayto Camila Antonio, Javier Figueroa, McCall Williams, Sarah Peterson and Sebastian Gomez; March 2 — Justin Petersen, Oaklynn King, Jackie Carlson and Ashley Squires; March 3 — Roy Garza, Jr., Eduardo Gomez, Payton Ramos, Cannon Jack Wilson, Sierra Eddins, Cayleen Jane Foster and Gregoria Ruiz; March 4 — Eileen Javaux, Trey J. Furniss, Daisyzel Figueroa, Emleigh Bettles, Kimbal Ashcraft, Sharon Caldwell, Aaron Perez, Nathan Tomlinson and Wyatt Speciman Kinghorn; March 5 — Ciara Perez, Ava Brown, Duane Tucker and Riley Moosman; March 6 — Aubree Thomas and Derik Bell; March 7 — Curt Mortensen, Kiya Tarpley Green, Londyn Wood, Rylee Panquerme, Joan Larick Goodenough, Ava Billman, Grant Messick and Ann Taylor Lindley.
Have a great month of March! Continue to be careful out in the extreme winter weather. Please contact me with news you’d like to share here. Call or text 208-221-5380 or email: 1980danettefred@gmail.com
