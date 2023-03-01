DUBOIS — Interstate 15 from Idaho Falls to the Montana border and Highway 22 were closed for many hours on Feb. 22 and 23. Even Bonnie Stoddard did not go out driving on the roads Feb. 22. She was hoping to be at the bull sale in Blackfoot on March 1. Her daughter Vicki Beckman and family take bulls to the Blackfoot auction yard for a sale with the Adams and Callison families. Bonnie likes to go help serve food to the auction attendees and to watch the sale.

Blowing and drifting snow, very low temperatures and road closures all attributed to Clark County Schools being closed on Feb. 22. They had been out for school on Feb. 20 in honor of Presidents Day.


