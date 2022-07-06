DUBOIS — Camping season is in full swing in our county. People find places to camp in Birch Creek, Kilgore, Medicine Lodge and Spencer areas.
•
Paul and Camille Messick of Medicine Lodge and their four children went camping near West Yellowstone June 18-26. Camille’s parents, Randy and Claudia King of Menan, were glad to have all seven of their children together for the camping trip. They spent a solid week with nearly fifty people. Despite thunderstorms and rain, Camille said they had lots of good times together.
•
The Clark County High School Class of 1972 celebrated fifty years since graduation on May 27 in Idaho Falls. Those in attendance were Kerri Burns Ellis, Robin Robinett, Bev Johnson Gilger, Janice Frederiksen Zielinski, LaDell Hulet Mullstein, Darwin McClure, Steve Vadnais, Kent Holden, Scott Ercanbrack, Brent Hensley and Bryan Grover. Byron Tavenner and Frank Sullivan are the other members of that class. They did not attend the celebration.
•
Ken and Kriss Russell of Medicine Lodge held a reunion for the CCHS classes of 1970-73. Their home, The Spirit Ranch, was a busy place June 17. They started the reunion with a pot-luck dinner. A favorite teacher from the 1970’s was there. Robert Speicher taught band at CCHS. He now lives in Denver. Mr. Speicher and his wife had good stories to share with the group. Ken and Kriss have a bunk room where friends can stay. Schoolmates came and went from there as it was rodeo weekend in Dubois. It has been announced that next year, before the June rodeo, there will be a Friday night pot-luck dinner for all CCHS graduates and former teachers at the Spirit Ranch.
•
A new sign to welcome people to Spencer was erected on June 29. The project was started some years ago by Robert Tarran, a descendant of Hyrum Spencer, the town’s namesake. Spencer Mayor Lyle Holden, Darrin May, Ramon Martinez and Richard Hunter helped finish the project. They had it done in time for the Spencer Opal festival and the Independence Day parade July 2-4.
•
4-H day camps have been going on the past month. On June 28 the first-year rockets class was held. Laurie Small, Clark County 4-H director, and her summer assistant Ellee Shifflett helped students assemble their rockets at the Dubois Community Building.
•
Jaci Taylor wed Taylor Furey on July 2 at the 110-acre woods venue north of Salmon. She is the daughter of Bret and DeeAnne Taylor of the Sheep Station. A bridal shower for Jaci was hosted by the Ladies Aid at the Dubois Community Baptist Church on June 29.
•
Cade and Kelley May of Boise are bringing their daughter Madilyn for the first time to his home of origin in Clark County. They will stay with his parents Darrin and Treva May July 1-5 in Spencer.
•
Upcoming meetings in Dubois include: Clark County Commissioners on July 11 beginning at 9 a.m.; City of Dubois on July 13 beginning at 7 p.m.; Clark County School District 161 Board of Trustees on July 14 beginning at 5:30 p.m.
•
Happy Birthday to Hadden May, Martha Perez and Pierce Burton; July 7 – Pat Small and Jerry Pfenninger; July 8 — Susie Shenton Shifflett, Greg Jorgensen and JosaLyn Doherty; July 9 – Jasmine Jackson, Samantha Zutierrez, Keith Bramwell, Konnie Crezee, Lynn Hoggan, Kristy Thomas, Paul Cobarubias, Mathew Henman, Wacey Barg, Annette Zweifel and Nancy Frederiken; July 10 – Mercedes Manning, Rachel Ann Garza, Mary Marino, Mickya May and Haydn Bankhead; July 11 – Ameyalli Ruiz Emma Leigh Hurst and Ethan Radin; July 12 – Bailey Tubbs, Dillon Weaver, Lili Alfaro, Phylis Ward, Edith Raya and Judith Martinez.
•
Wedding Anniversary Greetings on July 8 to Tyson and Lana Schwartz; Rhett and Brittany Jacobs; July 9 – Weston and Jinny Miller; July 12 – Sedar and Danna Beckman.