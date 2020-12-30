MUD LAKE — West Jefferson girls basketball games will resume this week. The girls will play 5:30 p.m. Jan. 5 at Challis.
The high school Panther wrestling team will have the Jefferson Cup Tournament on Jan. 6 in Ririe at 5 p.m. The bus will leave at 3 p.m.
The boys basketball team will have a game at 4:30 p.m. Jan. 8 at home with Malad.
Happy birthday to: Dec. 31 – Kaylie Brown, Hadlee Sullivan, Talyn Neville, and Shailyn Robertson; Jan. 1 – Shaylee Jacobs, Cassidy Skidmore, Merilee Haroldson, and Jalene Dixon; Jan. 2 – Grace Smith, Jamille Rogers, J–2 Hoggan, Rod Pancheri, and Addison Lundholm; Jan. 3 – Michael Barnes, Jim Rainey, Alisa Rigby, Kaylee Shuldberg, Abigail Eddins, and Mary Bowser; Jan. 4 – Cortney Leonard and Tiffany Shafer; Jan. 5 – Jaime Renova; Jan. 6 – Jon Caudle, Ed Skidmore, Tailyn Russell, and Christy Spencer.
Wedding anniversaries this week include the following: Dec. 31 – Kenny and Tina Garner; Jan. 3 – Drue and Sarah Russell.
If you would like anything included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208–663–4856, 208–201–6972, or email her at mudlakenews@mudlake.net.