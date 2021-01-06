MUD LAKE — West Jefferson Girls Basketball team will have a game Jan. 7 at Firth at 4:30 p.m. The bus will leave at 2:45. They will also have a game at home with Ririe on Jan. 9 at 4:30 p.m.
•
The Boy’s Basketball team will have a game at 4:30 p.m. Jan. 8 at American Falls and the bus will leave at 1:30 p.m. They will also have a game at 4:30 p.m. Jan. 12 at home with North Fremont.
•
Happy Birthday to: today – Jaime Renova; Jan. 6 – Jon Caudle, Ed Skidmore, Tailyn Russell, and Christy Spencer; Jan. 7 – Lynn Wood (in memory), Kurt Bare, Jan Brown, and Jeff Haroldsen; Jan. 8 – Claude Sarbaum, Eleanor Milloway, Raegan Rose Dixon, and Santiago Sosa Vega; Jan. 9 – Madelyn Pancheri, Mark Lundholm, Shirley Downs, Marybeth Grimes, and Kolden Newman; Jan. 10 – Betty Adkins; Jan. 11 – Kirt Hansen, Mary Allen, Jim Shively, Keston Newman, and Trixie Jean Smith; Jan. 12 – Braxton Tomlinson and Elaine Davies.
•
Wedding anniversaries this week include the following: Dec. 6 – Aaron and Lyla Savage; Dec. 7 – Paul and Melissa Webster; Dec. 8 – Kevin and McKell Carpenter; Dec. 9 – Gene and Patsy Stoddart; Dec. 12 – Kurt and Charlene Bare.
•
If you would like anything included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208–663–4856, 208–201–6972, or email her at mudlakenews@mudlake.net.