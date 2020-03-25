MUD LAKE — Mud Lake Museum and Historical Society decided to have a limited meeting on Saturday. They limited the size of the meeting to ten individuals. Those needing to attend were notified.
West Jefferson School District #253 will be using a new communication system called Edlio Engage. This program is compatible with their website and will allow messages and information to be sent to parents from teachers, principals, and district administration. This system will be used during Spring break.
Spring break will be March 23 to 27. March 30 to April 3 will be a reconfiguration week where teachers will decide how to deliver lessons to students. Students will not attend school this week, but teachers will be contacting families to provide certain types of education services. This information will be received through Edlio Engage, Unified Classroom program or Google Classroom Email. During the Reconfiguration week, March 30-April 3, school lunch will be available for all students and children ages 1-18, free of charge. The school lunch program has received a waiver to provide lunch for the children of the community during the breaks. Take-and-go lunches will be available at the Terreton lunch room, Monteview church, and Hamer school. Students and children must be present to get lunch.
On Monday, March 30, teachers will be making final preparations and will reach out to parents to inform them of assignments. March 31-April 3, teachers will be in communication with families to support them with the assignments. The tentative plan for April 6 is to either continue with the distance learning plan or, with the direction from the state government, have a controlled restart to the school schedule. They will also know if they will continue with Spring sports and activities.
Happy birthday to: today – Craig Murdock, Rob Shively and Roger Stadtman; March 26 – Kylee Wilcox, Makiah Rogers and Sharee Perkins; March 27 – Barbara Carpenter, Emma Williams, Sondra Hoggan, Caleen Ivie, Conner Jacobs and Sariah Scott; March 28 – Candace Murdoch, Mary Place Berger (in memory), Ken Torgerson, Tina Garner and Staci Barzee; March 29 – Branson Neville; March 30 – Rell Dixon and Brodin Ball; March 31 – Douglas Allen, Gary Williams, Justin Perkins, Mary Blackham, Julz Kimbro and Kacelyn Crump; April 1 – Donovan Shipton and Nicole Slagowski.
Wedding anniversaries this week include the following: March 28 – Leland and Kathie Tomlinson; March 30 – Scott and Barbara Carpenter; April 1 – Dave and Lisa Ward.
