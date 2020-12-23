LEWISVILLE — Longtime Lewisville resident, Nona Call Hunter, 99, passed away peacefully at her home in Lewisville on Sunday evening, Dec. 20. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family.
A leadership change was recently made in the Menan Stake Sunday School presidency. Adam Clark, of Menan Third Ward was released as Second Counselor; Cody Huft, of Menan First Ward was sustained as the new Second Counselor in the Stake Sunday School presidency.
We welcome home Orren Squires, who is home from his deployment in Germany with the United States Air Force – just in time for Christmas!
Ashley Meyers, daughter of Brian and Loretta Meyers, will be speaking in the Lewisville First Ward Sacrament Meeting at 12 p.m. Dec. 27 in preparation for her serving in the Washington Seattle Mission. She will be doing home missionary training and will be leaving for Washington when she is finished.
Cora Harper, daughter of Dave and Heather Harper, is getting married Dec. 30 in the Idaho Falls Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints. The lucky groom is Alex Krentz, of Mesa, Arizona. A celebration of their marriage will be held at The Venue in Rigby on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.
Happy Birthday to: today – Andrew Sauer; Dec. 26 – Beth Hennefer; Dec. 27 – Ladd Taylor, Brooklyn Hinckley and Keefer Pincock; Dec. 28 – Laura Hayes, Calisa Olinquevich, Marie Mouser, Nash Poulsen, Damon Ridley and JaBrya Ball; Dec. 29 – Jenna Hernandez.
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.
May you have a very Merry Christmas and an awesome New Year (it’s got to be an improvement from 2020)!