MUD LAKE —Mud Lake Rodeo Queen contest will be held the morning of July 31 at theMud Lake fair grounds. The contest is open to girls ages si through 19. You must be a resident of Mud Lake area, Roberts, or Clark County to participate. Girls who attend school in West Jefferson or Clark County are welcome. The sign up will be until July 12. For more information, you can contact Tracy Johnson at 208-539-6533.
St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Mud Lake suffered a fire on Thursday morning. The fire started between midnight at 1 a.m. after some storm activity. The first responders and Rocky Mountain Power arrived quickly. No one was hurt. It took three hours to put out the fire. The fire is under investigation and the cause of the fire has not been determined. Church leaders plan to rebuild.
West Jefferson School Dist.#253 has hired Jeff Davis to be the new principal of the high school. Davis formerly worked at the Bonneville school district.
Happy Birthday to: July 7 — Ethan Hansen, Janice Wilcox, Tami Shuldberg Hansen, and Blake Hjelm; July 8 — Tiajah Jo Nelson, Nola Munns, Becca Ward, and Kort Summers; July 9 — Brody Pancheri, Justin Barnes, Myron Evens, and Howard McNiven; July 10 — Lance Moss and Jordann Cherry; July 11 — Lauren Burtenshaw, Zachary Burtenshaw, Breven Newman, Jed Torgerson, and Koby Bartlome; July 12 — Dillon Richie, Addison Newman, Mallory Barzee, Branson Engberson; Chance Sanders, Karen Coleman, Loraine Wilding, Oakley Hughes, and Jodee Jacobs; July 13 — Kami Brown and Kyle Holdaway; July 14 — Rex Rothwell, Tag Caulder, Kobe Virgin, and Sammie Grimes.
Happy Wedding anniversary to: July 7 — Cory and Julie Hall; July 8 — Dusty and Ann Peterson; July 11 — Ron and Vicki Engberson; July 12 — Daren and Vonell Terry, Will and Angela Ricks; July 13 — Ernest and Nedra Perkins, Burke and Taleesha Hillman.
If you would like anything included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208-663-4856, 208-201-6972, or email her at mudlake news@mudlake.net.