STEM Day for Midway Elementary School

Midway Elementary School, joined by students from Rigby High School, recently held a STEM Day for kindergarten students.
Monica Pauley, executive assistant and board clerk for Jefferson School District No. 251, said STEM is the way of the future and said she was glad Midway held a STEM Day.
According to Dana Alboucq, a kindergarten teacher at Midway Elementary, the teachers and staff look to provide opportunities for students to get hands-on with STEM activities.
“I knew that Rigby High School had a club, Science Olympiad, where students learn and plan throughout the year for an annual science competition,” Alboucq said in an email interview. “I thought it would be neat to have these high school students come and show real science to my kindergarten students.”
Rigby High School students talked about lab safety such as wearing lab coats, goggles and gloves, answered student questions and created an experiment on chemical reactions.
The students, both kindergartners and high schoolers alike, measured water and mixed chemicals to observe changes in color and temperature.
“I love building my students’ excitement for learning by providing hands on activities as much as possible,” Alboucq said. “I am grateful that these members of the Science Olympiad Club were so willing and enthusiastic to share their time and skills at Midway. We have some amazingly talented kids in our community.”
Alboucq stated that in the future, she would love to continue working with the Science Olympiad Club to provide ongoing STEM activities at Midway Elementary.
There will be a math night 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Midway Elementary called “Nacho Ordinary Math Night.” Students and families are invited to enjoy nachos and interactive math games.
If any community members would like to donate STEM materials or are willing to share their time and expertise with the students at Midway, please reach out to Dana Alboucq at dalboucq@sd251.org.