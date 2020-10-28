CLARK COUNTY – The ground has taken on some hard freezing now. Many farmers, gardeners and other agricultural enthusiasts have become ready for winter. It is typical in our county to see snow around Halloween.
Retired television weatherman Steve Cannon visited Clark County and spoke to the students, faculty and staff last week.
A Media Arts class at the Clark County High School kicked off their first student news broadcast Oct. 22.
Parent / Teacher Conferences took place in the two Clark County Schools Oct. 22. Interim Superintendent Dr. Blair Wilding reported that parents were encouraged not to bring their children and to wear masks due to the recent pandemic. Teachers reported that attendance was down a little, but that was not a great concern. It has been a great school year despite having some cases of the COVID in the community.
Bonnie Stoddard of Dubois took part in the Mud Lake museum’s Community Autumn Bazaar Oct. 23 and 24. She still has a few copies of her latest history book for sale, so she took them there.
A Holiday Market is scheduled for Dec. 5 at the Dubois Community Building. It will be from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Contact Laurie Small for a vendor booth at 208-374-5405.
Sheriff Bart May and wife Carrie went to Boise to attend the ending of this year’s Law Enforcement “Flame of Hope” Torch Run for Special Olympics. The torch, that passed through Clark County some weeks ago, was handed to our governor Brad Little at the state Capitol. Although this year’s Special Olympics competitions were cancelled, there was still the ceremonially lighting of the cauldron to celebrate the many awesome athletes involved. Bart and Carrie were happy to take part in that event. They also got to see son Kaleb (Nora) and grandson Boston there in Boise.
Heather Lynn Williams of Dubois has started a new online site for anyone who just needs encouragement. She said that “Safe For Now is a blog site for people who struggle at times to keep their thoughts healthy. In these difficult moments, I want to help connect you to simple tools, helpful practices, creative outlets and life experiences that can help keep you safe for now.” Her information is at Safefornowblog.com
Clark County Public Library Director Brenda Laird wrote, “With Halloween coming up, let’s look at the children’s book ‘Trick or Treat’ by Leo Landry. A ghost is partying in a haunted house when the human trick-r-treaters show up. What a surprise! The illustrations in the book are absolutely wonderful.” Make sure to get to our library soon to see all the great books, movies and other services available there.
The annual Clark County Sheriff’s department Search and Rescue benefit dinner will not take place this year. Instead there will still be a raffle for a rifle that is on display at the local “Ike’s 66” store. Tickets can be purchased there or at the Sheriff’s office in Dubois.
Make plans for a family road trip to Dubois (if you don’t already live here!) on Nov. 7 for the annual Lions Club Turkey Shoot. The hours planned are from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Dubois Community Building.
Sept. students of the Month at Clark County junior and senior high school were awarded gift certificates for pizza. They are Elle Shifflett and Johnny Perez of the high school and Alexa Barron and Miguel Garcia of the junior high school.
Rosa Garcia, who works at the Lindy Ross Elementary, has been recognized as Oct.’s School District 161’s Employee of the Month. Oct. students of the month will be reported next week.
Red Ribbon Week is being observed this week by Clark County Schools. The theme is “Get High on Life, not on Drugs.” Some exciting activities took place Tuesday with Mary and Conni Owen of Dubois bringing their helicopter to the school football field. Students were given the opportunity to learn about the thrill of flying that way. Today (Oct. 28) an Air Traffic Controller from the Idaho Falls and Jackson, Wyoming airports, Taleesha Hillman, gave a presentation on occupations in aviation. She also stressed the importance of being drug free.
Michelle Stewart, director of the music department at Clark County schools, has the annual ROCKTOBER concert planned for Oct. 29 at Lindy Ross Elementary. Start time is 1:30 p.m. Parents and interested patrons are encouraged to watch the concert online. It will also be “Costume Day” at the grade school. Contact the school office for more details.
Happy Birthday to: today – Ana Rodriquez, Charlee Eddins and Autumn Ruth Kidd; Oct. 29 – Wendy Harrison Sperl, Noah Machen and Linn Dahlloff; Oct. 30 – Penny Ashcraft, Trapper Beau Kidd and Marco Hernandez; Oct. 31 – Selina Jacobson, Isaac Schroeder, Porter Walton, Bailey Jacobson, Manuel Gomez and Ben Pancher; Nov. 1 – Alexandria Calzadias, Ethan Schroeder, Bob Wilson, Timberlyn Billman and Cash Dalton Cox; Nov. 2 – Antonio Hernandez, Sr., Don Burkman, Travis Quayle, Roger Whitmill, Gilbert Garza, Ana Hernandez, and Lexi Pink Grover; Nov. 3 – Michelle Stewart, Eugenio Hernandez, Travis Ram Jacobson and Hilary Wheeler.
Happy Halloween and all that fun stuff! May you enjoy the celebrations of the season as you stay safe and well. Please do continue to share your wonderful news with me to print here.