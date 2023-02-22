Storm pummels Roberts, no match for residents

ROBERTS — A winter storm rolled into Roberts late on Monday Feb. 13 and coated the area with deep snow and moderate drifting. School was cancelled for the district Tuesday and many spent the day plowing and preparing as seasoned residents knew the worst was yet to come. Tuesday evening a wicked wind whipped into the valley and made mountains out of the fresh snow, burying roads, driveways and vehicles overnight while residents waited for the gale to calm and the sun to rise. Roberts bus routes were unable to run due to obstructed roads and Roberts students were excused from classes if they were not able to get to school.
Interstate 15 closed from Idaho Falls to Montana, and some county roads were blocked to prevent drivers from attempting to drive through the impassable snowdrifts amassed by the storm. Neighbors and strangers came out in full force with shovels, snow blowers, plows, backhoes, loaders, and farm tractors to rescue stranded motorists and snowed in residents. Many stopped on their morning commute to help free a stuck car, and others spent hours plowing and digging out driveways and walkways to homes that not only weren’t their own but, in many cases, belonged to people they didn’t even know. The "I love Roberts" Facebook page reflected posts of gratitude for those unknown rescuers in hopes they would know their service was appreciated.
Roberts Elementary School hosted Family Math night on Feb. 15. Students and their families divided into their respective grades to compete in math Jeopardy. Just as in regular Jeopardy, students selected a dollar amount within a category such as addition, subtraction or measurements to reveal a math problem or question.
The Relief Society of the Roberts First Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints is hosting a Women’s Relief Society Birthday Celebration March 2 at 6:30 p.m. at the church. Dinner will be provided and there will be a nursery available for young children.
Story Time at the Roberts City Library on Feb. 23 will have a monkey theme! The book selection includes fiction stories about Monkeys including classics like Curious George and Five Little Monkeys Jumping on the Bed as well as a nonfiction title, Monkeys Are a Lot Like Us.
Birthdays this week: Feb. 23 – Isabella Gonzales, Nicholas Richins, Susan Munson, William Anhder, and Bennie James Cooley; Feb. 24 – Amanda Buck and Jordan Allen; Feb. 26 – Angie Jackson, Bridger Edelmayer, Shanna Austin, and Trent Sargent; Feb. 27 – Daniel Hahn, Jerry Van Leuven, Luana Tomchak, Richard Lamb, and Steve Scrivner; Feb. 28 – Gabriel Gonzales, Jeneanne Smith, and Jessica Jackson.
Roberts Elementary School lunch this week includes the following: Feb. 23 – Chili, green beans, cinnamon roll, fruit choice, and milk variety; Feb. 24 – Turkey and cheese sandwich, baby carrots, fruit choice, and milk variety; Feb. 27 – Dorito Enchilada, whole wheat roll, green beans, fruit choice, and milk variety; Feb. 28 – Popcorn chicken, carrots, mashed potatoes, chicken gravy, jello, fruit choice, and milk variety.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.