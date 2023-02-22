Storm pummels Roberts, no match for residents

Ron Nordhagen hosts Jeopardy for a second-grade competition while Mrs. Nordhagen assists with prizes.

ROBERTS — A winter storm rolled into Roberts late on Monday Feb. 13 and coated the area with deep snow and moderate drifting. School was cancelled for the district Tuesday and many spent the day plowing and preparing as seasoned residents knew the worst was yet to come. Tuesday evening a wicked wind whipped into the valley and made mountains out of the fresh snow, burying roads, driveways and vehicles overnight while residents waited for the gale to calm and the sun to rise. Roberts bus routes were unable to run due to obstructed roads and Roberts students were excused from classes if they were not able to get to school.

Interstate 15 closed from Idaho Falls to Montana, and some county roads were blocked to prevent drivers from attempting to drive through the impassable snowdrifts amassed by the storm. Neighbors and strangers came out in full force with shovels, snow blowers, plows, backhoes, loaders, and farm tractors to rescue stranded motorists and snowed in residents. Many stopped on their morning commute to help free a stuck car, and others spent hours plowing and digging out driveways and walkways to homes that not only weren’t their own but, in many cases, belonged to people they didn’t even know. The "I love Roberts" Facebook page reflected posts of gratitude for those unknown rescuers in hopes they would know their service was appreciated.


