MENAN —The Menan-Annis-Grant Public Library will hold a story hour at 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. There will be activities provided for children to do.
The Jefferson School District 251 Board of Directors will be meeting at 6:30 p.m. tonight at the District Office to discuss a district update.
The Menan City Council will be meeting at 7:00 p.m. March 12 at the Menan City Building. Anyone is invited to come and hear what’s going on in the City of Menan.
The Midway Elementary School Lunch Menu for this week is: March 11 – Super Hero Taco, pirate’s pick golden corn, fantastic fruits and milk; March 12 – Hamburger, whole wheat bun, pork and beans, fantastic fruits and milk; March 13 – Super Beef Nachos, fresh vegetables, fantastic fruits and milk; March 16 – Crispy Corn Dog, pork and beans, fantastic fruits and milk; March 17 – Chef’s Chicken Fried Beef, spudzilla mashed potato, brown gravy, whole wheat bun, x-ray vision carrots, fantastic fruits and milk.
Happy Birthday to: March 12 – LaRae Williams; March 16 – Polly White; March 17 – Shirley Sager.
