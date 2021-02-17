MENAN — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints are having A Friend to Friend for Children Broadcast at 11 a.m. Feb. 20 through www.churchofjesuschrist.org, www.youtube.com and Latter-day Saints Channel.
The Menan-Annis-Grant Public Library Story Hours are held Tuesdays at 1:30 p.m. and Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.
The Midway Elementary School Lunch Menu for this week is: Feb. 17 -Crispy Corn Dog, pork and beans, fantastic fruits and milk; Feb. 18 — Chicken Burger, whole wheat bun, x-ray vision carrots, fantastic fruits and milk; Feb. 19 — Friday’s Curbside: Meal Burrito Blaster, salsa, dteamed carrots, fruit and milk; Feb. 22 — Pulled pork sandwich, whole wheat bun, pork and beans, fantastic fruits and milk; Feb. 23 — Game Day Pizza, salad with broccoli, fantastic fruits and milk.
Happy Birthday to: Feb. 23 — Macel Thomson and Kaylee White.
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or e-mail ashurs@hotmail.com.